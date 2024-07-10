Riding | Stella Hagelstami was supposed to go to the Olympics – then a shocking announcement came from the international federation

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Finland gets a dressage team to the Olympics. Emma Kanerva and Henri Ruoste were selected for the team. Stella Hagelstam lost her seat due to a bureaucratic error. Joanna Robinson enters her first ranking competitions.

Finland At the beginning of January, the equestrian world received surprising news: Finland would get a dressage team for the Olympics after decades of waiting.

Emma Kanerva and Henry Ruoste were clear choices for the team with their hard results, but third place was completely open. The situation looked good.

The riders’ association had a dozen or so riders on its long list. Riders would have spring time to ride the qualification results required in international competitions.

Stella Hagelstam decided to aim for an Olympic place from Finland. However, the cooperation with Gin Tonic, which was thought to be an Olympic horse, did not go as expected at the beginning of the year.

There was a promising, young Kiss Me horse in the stable. It just hadn’t started its international competitions yet, so it wasn’t registered with the FEI, the International Federation of Equestrians.

In March, Hagelstam registered the horse. Kiss Me proved to be a very promising international horse. Hagelstam achieved the required Olympic results with it.

Also 35 years old Joanna Robinson was aiming for an Olympic place. Right at the beginning of the year, he went to Spain and Portugal for international competitions. He achieved the required Olympic results with his two horses in good time.

“I didn’t think then that I would be involved in the team selections in the last meters. There were far more experienced riders competing for places,” says Robinson, who owns a racing team in Holland.

As the spring progressed, the Olympic dream of more and more riders came to naught. Horse situations and life situations changed. The competitions also got tougher as the time limit for achieving Olympic points approached.

“The crowd got smaller. I started to think that no damn, it’s getting pretty close,” says Joanna Robinson.

Equestrian Association promised to announce the selections of team members on July 1st. The assumption was that Hagelstam would be a member of the team and Robinson an alternate. The union announced the selection of Kanerva and Ruoste, but said that the announcement of the third member was delayed for “administrative reasons”.

“I lived the first days in disbelief,” Hagelstam says now.

It turned out that Hagelstam’s horse Kiss Me was registered with the FEI too late. A horse would not have the right to compete in the Olympics.

Hagelstam still tried to discuss the matter through lawyers, but FEi did not budge. Rules were rules.

“In the sport, you have to face adversity. This is a really unfortunate mistake, which affects me the most,” says Hagelstam.

Equestrian Association says that the responsibility for registering the horse lies unequivocally with the rider.

“This is an unfortunate and unreasonable outcome, that the matter fell into a bureaucratic matter for Hagelstam”, Chairman of the Board of the Riders’ Association Marjukka Manninen regrets.

He admits that, in hindsight, everyone has something to learn in the process.

“We should certainly have made sure that the horse information and registrations provided by the riders are correct,” says Manninen.

Hagelstam says that since all matters of international competitions have previously been handled through the Equestrian Federation, he trusted that the necessary information for the Olympics would also come from the federation. Now he is already looking ahead.

“It’s a great thing for the sport in general that we get a team to the Olympics. My motivation does not crumble easily. The sport is a way of life and a passion.”

The focus is on the next Olympics.

Joanna Robinson and Glamourline made it to the Paris Olympics.

When announcement of selection for the team was announced on July 8, Joanna Robinson finally believed that she would actually make it to the Olympics.

Robinson only started his ambitious racing career just over six years ago. He goes to his first prize competitions with his mare Glamouraline. Adding spice to the situation is that not long ago Robinson thought he would never ride a horse again.

Three years ago, Robinson’s horse-drawn carriage had a flat tire. The car was parked on the side of the road when it was hit by a full-trailer combination. One horse was killed right away. Other horses were injured. Glamouraline got big wounds on her back and legs up to the muscles.

“I thought you could never put a saddle on a horse again.”

A long rehabilitation began. Last season, the rider already rose to the highest grand prix level. Now it’s the turn of the Olympics.

“This still feels incredible!”

Robinson has been preparing for the performance with a psychic coach for a long time. The goal is to bring the good feeling of exercise to the race track as well.

“We try to perform at our own level, so that television broadcasts and the audience do not affect the performance. There are the same white fences as in other competitions. And that both of us and the horse would remember to breathe during the track!”