Riding | Seven horses died during the Kentucky Derby Classic

The Kentucky Derby weekend was the fate of many horses.

Traditional and the great galloping race, the Kentucky Derby, was tinged with exceptional sadness this year. As many as seven horses died on the Churchill Downs track before the actual race.

Two of the horses had to be euthanized due to injuries they received during training.

“Churchill Downs is a field of death,” the animal rights organization Peta announced in its press release.

The organization insisted that the race would have been held in front of empty stands due to accidents, but the organizers kept the gates open. Over the weekend, 150,000 spectators came to watch the games.

Kentucky The derby is traditionally contested annually on the first Saturday in May. It has been organized since 1875.

Deaths of horses in connection with the race event are not extremely rare, but now we saw the first time since 1936, when at least five horses died in connection with the race.

This year’s competition was won by a horse named Mage, owned by one of its owners Ramiro Restrepo was quite careful when commenting on the weekend’s deaths.

“The topic is very sensitive. I am sure things will be investigated and the reasons will be found. Hopefully we will get some answers,” he said ESPNaccording to

The organizers promised to work to improve the safety of the horses.