Riding | Sanna Siltakorpi never had time to be at home – an acquaintance found a way to help the rider preparing for the Olympics

Riding|Cross-country riders have gone out in droves to support Sanna Siltakorpe and Veera Mannista, who are preparing for the Paris Olympics. The support campaign gives riders time to prepare for the Olympics.

Thus Sari Passaro recalls the field rider Sanna Siltakorven having sighed for him in 2017 in the Kangasala field riding competitions.

Siltakorpi himself does not remember what exactly he said, but he remembers that he was already very tired from traveling at that time.

“I like my job, and long days belong to the horse industry. But flying and sitting in the airport is frustrating. However, some kind of competitive sport has to be financed”, says Siltakorpi.

He has been chosen together Veera Manninen with to the Paris Olympics. Siltakorpi lives and competes in Germany, but he has worked for a long time as the national team coach of Finnish equestrians.

It means trips to Finland in the winter season once or twice every month. Travel time is away from your own competitive sport and family.

“Sanna was so tight, so I thought about what I could do. He’s so likable and skilled, but puts in a really long day. Sanna’s attitude is incredible, even in the middle of a cross-country obstacle course, she remembers to flash a smile at the photographer,” says Sari Passaro.

Passaro once competed in field riding himself. In 2017, Siltakorpi also coached Passaro’s daughter, who competed at the time.

“All field riders in Finland know each other. There is a good team spirit in our sport”, says Passaro.

In 2017, together with his friends, he set up a support campaign for Siltakorven and his spouse Elmo Jankarin For the EC competitions and the Olympic goal.

“We don’t have millionaires in Finland who would finance riders. I decided that we can do something for the athletes.”

At the beginning of the year, it became clear that Finland will get two places in the equestrian event at the Paris Olympics. Passaro went along to lead a support campaign for both field riders with the experience of old campaigns.

“Sanna herself suggested that Veera [Manninen] would be included in the campaign.”

Veera Manninen told earlier In an interview with HS, how his parents have mainly financed his racing career. In the future, the goal is to finance the competition more and more with the help of our own work and sponsors.

Veera Manninen is another Finn who rode for himself a place in field riding at the Paris Olympics.

The campaign mainly revolves around on the Facebook page. Passaro is responsible for running the campaign, but there is a large group of volunteers in the background. Through them, we have obtained, among other things, an online shopping platform, products and the graphic look of the campaign.

The main products of the campaign are fan products sold in the online store, such as riding clothes and drinking bottles. There is also, for example, Veera Manninen’s coach Petri Tolmusen online lecture.

“Mainly the supporters are other field riders, riding clubs and horse people, but there are also people from outside,” says Passaro.

Sanna Siltakorpi is grateful for the support campaign.

“It’s wonderful that people can do this for us as a volunteer. Finns are not traditionally good at selling themselves, so the campaign does it for me,” he thanks.

He apart from the financial support, appreciates that the campaign makes field riders and their work known in Finland.

“Hopefully it will inspire other riders as well. That if Veera and I also made it to the Olympics, maybe it could be possible for me too. Already now we have to start looking at which horses are in the stable for the Los Angeles Olympics.”

The goal of the campaign is to collect 10,000 euros in direct support for athletes. In the first week of June, the campaign had generated 7,000 euros. Siltakorpi says that the campaign goal of 5,000 euros will give him a little more time to prepare for the Olympics.

“The support has made it possible that I haven’t been to Finland since March. I have been able to focus more on my own training than before.”

Olympics are not as expensive a trip for the rider as the EC or World Championships, as the Olympic Committee and the Equestrian Federation cover a large part of the expenses. But all the work for the Olympics has had to be financed by oneself.

The costs of just one international competition can easily reach four figures. Siltakorpi doesn’t even know how to put a price on a trip to the Olympics. He bought the Olympic horse Bofey Click 11 years ago, at the age of 4.

“Just the maintenance costs of a horse without training and competition trips for 11 years adds up to quite a sum.”