Riding | Sanna Illi prepares a one-minute schedule for her children – and it works: “It’s better to talk about it right away”

“In Helsinki there are easy race days. When there is only one horse in the class, you can focus on them. You even have time to visit the Expo and see acquaintances”, Sanna Illi says.

The siblings of the Illi family are famous for their success. Jon Illi15, is the reigning Junior EC, PM and SM medalist. At Sani Illi, 12, has two PM medals this season. To make success possible, the mother of the children, Sanna Illi, is behind everything.

Illi’s family a truck full of horses always arrives at the races. Five horses took part in the Helsinki International Horse Show. In order for a race day with many horses to be successful, there is an incredible amount of planning and scheduling behind it.

Sanna Illi prepares an exact minute schedule for each competition day the night before. In the puzzle, you have to take care of the horses, feeding, walking, exercising, competition performances – and often also awarding prizes.

Thursday in Helsinki starts at seven o’clock, when the Horsesitter Sirja Kivistö feeds the horses. After that, each horse is walked. They are taken care of for competition, for example the brush is combed.

The rider preparation for the performance starts a couple of hours earlier.

“Competition clothes on. We make sure that the boots shine and that the right spurs are included,” describes Sanna Illi.

Jone Illi likes to retreat for a while alone before the performance, but on busy days it is not always possible.

You must be in the saddle 45 minutes before the performance. Being late becomes a saying.

“In the last competitions, I could get a little nervous and say something about it. That I have said this a thousand times too. When it’s always done the same way, I don’t understand why it should be done differently sometimes.”

There will be no quarrels for the family, but sometimes slipping from the schedule makes the mother nervous.

“I think it’s better to say the matter right away and move on.”

Jone and Sanna Illi think together, for example, about the appropriate number of steps between obstacles. The horse in the picture is Eolita L.

Sanna Illi is involved in his children’s competitive performance. He coaches in training, gets to know the track together, watches the performance and discusses it afterwards.

Exercising in the family is always done according to the same formula. The horse walks at first, then its muscles are exercised at the trot and gallop and a few small obstacles are jumped. Someone reins in the horse while the rider visits the track.

While walking the track, the mother looks through the riding lines with the children.

“Remember to come straight to that barrier, use that corner to your advantage. In the reconstruction, that obstacle jumps diagonally. If the obstacle is built to close to the side, I remind you that you have to show it to the horse”, Sanna gives examples of the instructions.

The appropriate number of steps between obstacles is also considered.

“Jone always wanted to go faster in the lines. I put the brakes on, that it’s not worth taking unnecessary risks.”

A horse with a few bigger jumps before the performance. Sanna assesses the horse’s condition for the day. If it doesn’t focus on the obstacles, he might, for example, change the height or location of the bars on the exercise obstacles.

It is important to end exercise in a good atmosphere, where horse and rider trust each other. If an error occurs during training, it will be reset as quickly as possible.

“Everything in the preparation affects how the performance turns out.”

Before the track, mom always says the same things. Reminds me of a good gallop rhythm, because without it you can’t do a good performance. And finally: “Have fun and enjoy. You know how to ride, ride as well as you can!”

Jone Illi is the reigning junior SM, PM and EC medalist.

Performances Sanna Illi is always watching. It is not a good idea to analyze the performance right after the track, because the rider is in the mood for the performance.

“I usually say that it went well. Yes, they themselves know if they have made a mistake on the track.”

Only in the evening does the whole family sit down and review the performance at a general level. The cause of the errors will be considered. Then they are left behind.

After the performance or prize giving, the horse is still walked. The horse is washed and brushed, the warps are changed and the equipment is cleaned. The horse receives electrolyte water and a little hay. The measures are taken care of by whoever has time. At the end of the evening, everyone walks the horses together before feeding them in the evening.

In competitions Sanna Illi is a mother, trainer, horse nurse and chauffeur at the same time. The role changes as needed. A horse-drawn carriage is bought full of food that everyone likes. If the race day is busy, the children’s meals need to be arranged.

“They eat a roll or something else while trotting with the horse in exercise.”

“People who say that this is easy for us, don’t really know what this is like.”

However, Sanna Illi wouldn’t change a single moment. They are always racing together and blow on the same coal.

“Horses are our passion. Children like to compete. The time is wonderful for the family.”