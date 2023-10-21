Riding | Peder and Jens Fredricson have a great sense of humor: “The only weakness in him is his brother”

Soccer field was far away and there was nothing to do on the farm. There were horses in the yard, so it was worthwhile to start riding.

“We spent hours just playing with our ponies. We galloped off-road and jumped obstacles. It wasn’t serious and gave the ride a good foundation,” Peder Fredricson remembers.

“In the summer we swim with the ponies. The farm was a good place to grow up”, Jens Fredricson supplement.

Grandparents were horse people, Dad Ingvar Fredricson a professor of veterinary medicine who ran the Swedish horse center Flyinge. Horse handling and riding skills gradually increased even though the brothers were not taken to riding lessons at the beginning.

Now the Swedish Fredricson brothers are among the best steeplechase riders in the world. The brothers’ pile of competition medals is huge: four Olympic medals, three World Championship medals and a lot of European Championship medals. Last year, both rode on the Swedish team that won the country’s first World Championship gold.

“It was an incredible feeling,” says Peder.

“Our father was so proud of us. He wasn’t there, but followed the competition on TV,” says Jens.

Peter Fredricson has been one of the top names in Swedish show jumping for a long time. His brother Jens, who is five years older, has joined him in recent years.

“Peder has had a huge impact on both the sport in Sweden and me. He has been a trailblazer in show jumping,” says Jens.

The older brother says that he learned a lot from his brother about riding technique and the development of show jumping.

For example, Peder Fredricson has written the plan of each obstacle course with a pen and paper from the beginning when he familiarized himself with the course. He marks the exact routes and the number of steps.

“In the beginning, everyone thought he was crazy. Now many other riders are doing the same. It helps in rework when you know exactly what you’re doing,” says Jens.

When the Fredricson brothers in their fifties decided to become professionals in the horse business, racing did not bring bread to the table.

“You had to be a stable master, shoemaker or riding instructor if you wanted to support yourself with horses,” says Jens.

In 15 years, show jumping has changed enormously both in the world and in Sweden.

“When we started, Sweden didn’t even have a team to send to competitions,” says Jens.

Now Sweden is one of the best show jumping countries in the world.

A lot of money has flowed into the sport. The prizes of the most lucrative races are in the millions, as are the prices of the top horses.

Peder Fredricson’s background is influenced by both H&M and the company’s heiress. Jens also has a private sponsor, which allows him to use horses. The brothers have never shared or exchanged horses, but both have their own companies. Instead, they talk about horses many times a week.

“We talk about horses about 60 percent of the time, 40 percent about other topics,” says Peder.

Brothers say that one of the secrets of their success is dressage.

“We got an interest in dressage through our father. When it is combined with sport skills and good horses, success is possible,” says Jens.

In dressage, both riders get help from a Finn From Kyra Kyrklund.

“Kyra is a legend. He gives us dressage training, where we focus especially on the horses’ balance and straightness,” says Jens.

The brothers have competed in the Helsinki Horse Show together before. In the arena, however, they compete against each other. For example, they never get to know the track together. Only afterwards they might discuss the track. However, the competition partners share praise with each other.

“Peder is incredibly talented. He has no weaknesses as a rider,” says Jens.

“Jens brings joy and fun around him. The only weakness in him is his brother,” Peder continues and laughs.

A serious accident interrupted the racing

In June Peder Fredricson had a bad accident in international riding competitions. His horse ran into an obstacle while training and Fredricson fell from the saddle. He was rushed to the hospital.

Fredricson only got permission to compete two weeks before the Helsinki Horse Show.

“I had ridden a bit before that, but my medication was so strong that I wasn’t allowed to do hard physical performances or compete,” says Fredricson.

He has not yet fully recovered from his accident.

“I lost a lot of my physique in two months when I couldn’t ride and train normally.”

At the moment, the problem is especially in the directness of the session. The accident left Fredriscon sitting crooked, something he is currently working on.

“It is very important that the show jumper is straight on the horse’s back so that the weight is evenly distributed on both stirrups during the jump,” emphasizes Fredricson.

Peder and Jens Fredricson 51-year-old steeplechase rider. Has won, among other things, four Olympic medals, two World Cup medals and three European Championship medals in his career. One of Sweden’s most famous athletes. Sponsors are H&M and private supporters. 55-year-old steeplechase rider. Works as a stable master and teacher at Flyinge horse center and Strömsholm riding school. Won, among other things, a World Championship medal and two European Championship medals.

Read more: The stress triggered a serious illness that took away the ability of rider Eveliina Talvio to walk

Read more: There is now an area in Helsinki where no one moves without permission – “We have zero tolerance for ‘don’t you know who I am’ requests”

Read more: The Helsinki Horse Show is ready for guests – Huuhkaja’s fears turned out to be unfounded