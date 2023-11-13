Riding | In the most common riding accident, the horse acts perfectly correctly – but the rider still falls

The fatal riding accident in Espoo highlighted serious riding accidents. However, the most typical accident is caused by the rider’s poor balance.

Rider asks the horse to pick up a gallop in a riding lesson at a riding school. The horse picks up the gallop and gallops into a curve where the rider’s balance fails. The rider falls and injures himself.

That’s how Tukes, the chief inspector of the Finnish Safety and Chemicals Agency, said Kielo Kestinmäki describes a typical horse riding accident.

“The horse has done everything right in the situation, but the rider still loses his balance,” says Kestinmäki.

Horse riding accidents came to the fore when an 18-year-old woman died at the end of October In Espoo during an obstacle course.

Tukes investigates the case in cooperation with the police. Tukes supervises the Consumer Safety Act, which covers equestrian consumer services, for example services offered by riding schools and full-service or training stables.

In the case of Espoo, the agency will determine whether the law has been complied with.

“Since the police investigation is ongoing, we will not comment on the case,” Kestinmäki states.

In riding very serious or fatal accidents occur about once a year.

“Luckily, according to our statistics, serious riding accidents occur relatively rarely in riding services,” says Kestinmäki.

Tukes oversees more than a thousand stable companies, where many times the number of customers ride. In the years 2017–2021, it did not become aware of any fatal accidents.

Last year, a woman died in Paimio, when the horse’s bits broke during the ride.

Tukes published at the beginning of the year

statement

of horse-riding accidents brought to the agency’s attention in the years 2017–2021.

The report is the first official report on the matter. Over the course of five years, 136 riding accidents were reported to Tukes.

The statistics are not comprehensive, as not all garage owners are aware of their obligation to report accidents to the agency. Accidents at home stables are also excluded from Tukes statistics.

“Equestrian entrepreneurs must keep their own records of all accidents, starting with bruises. Entrepreneurs have an obligation to report all serious accidents to Tukes,” says Kestinmäki.

According to the report, the main cause of the accidents was the rider’s loss of balance in a situation where otherwise nothing unusual happened. A third of them were in the material.

“The report shows how important good body control is to the rider’s safety. Riders should do other sports than riding,” says Kestinmäki.

In riding schools you also have to think carefully about when the riders can move on to more demanding tasks so that their skills and balance are sufficient.

The next most common reasons were the horse getting scared, getting excited or stumbling. Kestinmäki says that not all accidents involving large escaped animals can be avoided, but much can be done.

If, for example, the horses are afraid of snow falling from the roof of the barn, it is advisable to remove the snow before riding lessons. If the banging of the barn door startles the horses, the entrance to the barn is calmed down or visitors are instructed to rinse before opening the door.

“All customers should also follow the rules of riding schools. They were made to improve safety,” Kestinmäki emphasizes.

“ “Knowing a horse helps predict its reactions in different situations. Then you have a better idea of ​​what the horse can do.”

Safety equipment does not prevent accidents, but they reduce the risk of serious accidents. The most important equipment is the rider’s safety-tested helmet and safety stirrups, which open when the rider falls.

“We recommend using a safety vest when riding steeplechase. It would be good for minors to wear a safety helmet when taking care of the horse as well.”

Executive Director of the Riders’ Association Jukka Koivisto finds riding accidents annoying, but admits that certain danger and risks are always present in riding.

“The rider is high on the horse, so the fall distance is moderate. In addition, there can be momentum in the situation,” says Koivisto.

I supported the investigation in itself has not led to special actions in the union, but Koivisto says that security has been developed for a long time.

Safety equipment has developed year by year. He mentions that the federation removed the show jumping competition classes based on fast time from the lowest classes last year.

“We found that riding based on speed is not suitable for the lowest classes.”

Koivisto and Kestinmäki emphasize above all the skill of riders in avoiding accidents. It means knowing how to handle horses and understanding what kind of animal a horse is.

“Knowing a horse helps predict its reactions in different situations. Then you have a better idea of ​​what the horse can do,” Kestinmäki emphasizes.