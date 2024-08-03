Riding | “I have a Teflon surface” – Pia Myrskog ensures that the world’s best riders treat their horses well

Riding|Finnish Pia Myrskog is always on the side of the horses at the Paris Olympics. Even if the world’s best rider breaks the rules in the training area, Myrskog intervenes.

When the pressures of success are hard, the emotions of racing riders are easily stirred.

“I am 51 years old and I have two children. I have developed a Teflon surface. With younger people, things quickly get under the skin”, Pia Myrskog says.

A hard surface is needed to have the courage to defend the horse in every situation, regardless of who is riding the horse.

Pia Myrskog works as a steward in school, show jumping and field riding at the Paris Olympics. A steward is a competition official whose task is to monitor the well-being of the horses everywhere except in the competition arena.

The jury is responsible for supervising the competition arena. The stewards, for example, monitor that the riders ride in dressage according to the rules and that the rider only uses permitted equipment.

In the stables, the stewards constantly monitor the condition of the horses. There are 57 stewards in Paris. They work around the clock.

Pia Myrskog works at the Paris Olympics as a steward in all three Olympic equestrian sports. The days start at five in the morning and end at ten at night. Stewards receive a per diem allowance for their work.

Pia Myrskog is a rarity even in the world. He has level 4 steward privileges in show jumping. There are only 13 steeplechase stewards of a similar level in the world.

In addition, he has international rights in four other equestrian sports. Stewards are invited to the Olympics and other prestigious competitions.

Success requires a lot of working hours, knowing the right people and traveling abroad. Myrskog has been building his international career for 14 years.

Myrskog currently does 22 international competitions a year. Trips last on average less than a week, so a large part of the year is spent abroad. The Olympics are career highlights.

“The world’s best riders and the world’s best horses are here. It’s also a big deal for employees.”

The well-being and ill-treatment of horses have often come up in the discussion recently. Most recently, one of the top riders in the dressage world list, from England Charlotte Dujardin had to withdraw from Paris for his coaching because of the old video taken. In the video, Dujardin repeatedly hits the horse’s legs with a whip.

Pia Myrskog says that during her 15-year international career, the rules of riding have become stricter all the time. The rules related to permitted equipment and riding have multiplied.

“We are riding under a magnifying glass. We have to live in a changing world.”

With the tightening of the rules, stewards’ responsibility in competitions has also increased. The work has become demanding and professional.

“You always have to know more about horses and equipment.”

According to Myrskog, stewards are quick to intervene on bad riding in dressage these days. The first way is to instruct the rider.

“For example, I urge you to pay attention to riding or to give the horse long reins. Nowadays, everyone is filming everywhere all the time.”

Competitions the gate steward can give the rider a warning or a yellow card for mistreatment of the horse, improper behavior of the rider or if the rider rides without a helmet.

For three warnings or two yellow cards received within a certain time, the rider receives a temporary ban. The competition jury can also disqualify the rider, send him home or issue fines.

Not all riders take the stewards’ intervention calmly.

“We have talked with the other stewards about all kinds of things we have to put up with. We are here for the well-being of the horses.”

Myrskog himself has competed in horse riding.

“I understand that great emotions are part of the competition. But you also have to know how to regulate your emotions.”