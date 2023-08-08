Riding | Horseback riding was already an expensive sport, now the prices are rising again: “The big mover of girls does not receive similar public support”

“I will follow worried about the rising costs of horse racing. Expenses are on the rise everywhere in society, so it doesn’t make anyone’s life easier, not even in our riding”, says the Executive Director of the Riders’ Association Jukka Koivisto.

HS previously told what horse racing costs in Finland.

Field rider Arvi Martikainen fell to HSwhat his competition at the national level in the national team’s development ring costs.

The expenses rose to more than 43,000 euros, last year up to 50,000 euros.

According to Jukka Koivisto, the cost structure of the example sounds high, but realistic.

“At that level, expenses are already incurred for the horse’s maintenance, care, training and competitions,” says Koivisto.

“ Riding is a big sport for girls and a great exerciser, but it doesn’t get the same public support.

Sports magazine compared in the spring Costs for juniors at recreational and competitive level in various sports.

The hobby costs of horse riding were 2,615 euros, making the sport the third most expensive. When riding moved to competition, the expenses multiplied to 19,000 euros per year.

Equestrian became by far the most expensive competition sport in the comparison. The biggest reasons for the increase in expenses were the purchase of your own horse and the cost of maintaining the animal.

The matter is well known in the equestrian association. Horse riding can still be done relatively inexpensively on a horse owned by a riding school, but you need your own horse to compete. It cuts short the racing careers of many talented riders.

“Acquiring your own horse is a huge leap in expenses. The costs are an obstacle, so many enthusiasts cannot switch from riding school to racing,” says Koivisto.

Elmo Jankari and Sanna Siltakorvi have collected money for the value contest by selling fan products.

Competition costs in horse riding have always been high, but the general increase in prices has further increased the costs of the sport. The effects are already visible in national level competitions.

“At the national level, for example, competitors choose one-day competitions in the nearby area in order to save on accommodation costs. Riders carefully consider which races they enter. For example, prize money is looked at more closely than before,” says Koivisto.

Koivisto notes that the Riders’ Association or an individual athlete cannot influence many of the costs of competitive riding.

The horse’s well-being must be ensured, so you cannot save on animal care and veterinary costs.

On the other hand, the costs of equestrian facilities, i.e. riding arenas and arenas, could be reduced if their construction were publicly supported, as in other sports.

“ The costs are an obstacle, so many enthusiasts cannot switch from riding school to competitive sports.

In Finland, private entrepreneurs are mostly responsible for the construction costs of riding.

“Equestrian riding has a very different situation than, say, ice hockey or football, where society participates in the construction and maintenance of sports venues. Horse riding is a big sport for girls and a great exerciser, but it doesn’t get similar public support,” says Koivisto.

According to Koivisto, the Ratsastajainliitto has done long-term influence work in the direction of the municipalities and the state, but the changes are slow.

For example in Sweden the costs of riding are significantly lower than in Finland due to public support.

Individual racing riders have few opportunities to receive public assistance or grants to compete. The Olympic Committee grants support to a few riders aiming for the Olympics.

Riders can apply for some general sports scholarships, and some riding clubs assist their members with small amounts. Koulratsastus Kannatusyhdistys, based in Helsinki, distributes support for competition costs to individual riders.

Collecting funds through crowdfunding is also familiar to Pauliina Swindells.

Equestrian Association supports participation in prestigious competitions, such as PM, EC and WC competitions, by paying, among other things, the trips of the national team coach, team manager and veterinarian, as well as a travel allowance for the rider.

A large part of the costs of value competition will still be paid by the rider.

“Each rider also has to plan their own competition calendar so that they can get the necessary qualification results to be selected for the representative team”, adds Koivisto.

According to Koivisto, the task of the association is above all to influence public money and commercial cooperation patterns for horse riding as a sport.

Riders have developed various forms of financing to try to cover the costs of competitive riding.

Dressage rider Janni Martikainen founded crowdfunding campaignwith which he got himself a new horse.

Finland’s number one field riding pair Elmo Jankari and Sanna Siltakorpi raised money for their preparation with fan products to competitions and the Tokyo Olympics.

In 2018, field rider Pauliina at Swindells there was no money to represent Finland at the World Championships in the USA, so he came up with an idea with a crowdfunding campaign realized children’s book to cover the competition costs.

Field rider Arvi Martikainen has created himself a personal brand and a company, which he uses to finance his racing.

Jukka Koivisto estimates that social media is becoming an increasingly strong part of riders’ visibility and earnings.

“Riding has a lot of speed and spectacularity, which enables visual content for social media. At the same time, on the other side of the sport, there is a lot of conscientiousness and caring for the horse, which are also appealing.”