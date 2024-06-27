A motorcycle against a camper, a 17-year-old loses his life. Francesco Pau was only 17 years old and died on the state road 125 in the province of Nuoro in the accident that occurred. He was riding his motorcycle in the Capo Comino area (Siniscola) when in an accident he collided with a camper traveling in the opposite direction.

Every attempt to save the very young man was useless, despite the intervention of a medical ambulance and an air ambulance. Francesco was the son of Lorenzo Pau, who in 2001 had been Italy’s youngest mayor. For ten years he maintained the leadership of Siniscola and now sits on the opposition benches. In the past, Lorenzo Pau’s wife and daughter had survived a serious road accident while today there was nothing that could be done for Francesco.