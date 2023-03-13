Riding | Henriikka Tulivirta found an effective way to curb stress – “I just listen to the horse’s breathing”

Almost two-thirds of horse riding enthusiasts are adults, mostly women. Last fall, Henriika Tulivirta had a blast with horses.

Last in the summer Henriika Tulivirtan an acquaintance asked him to ride to his country stable. Tulivirta got a safe Musti horse under him. A long, peaceful cross-country trip took us to the edge of nature and wading in the water.

“I didn’t know anything, I just sat there as it hurt. However, riding was so much fun that I realized I didn’t want to give it up.”

As a child, Tulivirta had ridden cross-country on his friends’ horses, but had never attended a riding school. After the cross-country trip, the 33-year-old Tulivirta immediately booked an adult beginner’s course at the Niihama riding school in Tampere.

Nowadays already two out of three horse riding enthusiasts are adults. 94 percent of adult riders are women.

The share of adult enthusiasts has steadily increased in the sport. While in 1994 one third of horse riding enthusiasts were adults, last year they were already 64 percent. Quantitatively, the growth has been even greater than this, as the number of riders has more than doubled in 30 years.

In 1994 there were 70,000 enthusiasts, while last year around 160,000 people enjoyed riding, according to the Riders’ Association. Nowadays, the lessons of many riding schools are filled by adult women.

Last in the fall, Henriika Tulivirta not only started a new hobby, but also enjoyed horses to the fullest. Since then, the close circle has patiently listened to the constant chatter about the horses and watched the endless stream of images from the stables.

“I have riding lessons on Wednesdays. Already from Thursday of the previous week, my husband can listen to my thinking about which horse I will ride next time.”

The members of the Tulivirta riding lesson group have their own Whatsapp group, Niihama Squad. There you can talk about horses as much as you can.

“We joke with each other, give advice on interesting horse stories and ask for tips on good winter riding gloves, for example. Now we have started a habit where, after class, everyone tells one thing that was successful in riding.”

Entrepreneur of Niihama Riding riding school Laura Nyman says that especially during the corona years, many adults got excited about riding. There was also demand for the return to the saddle courses. Many women returned to their childhood hobbies after a break of years.

“Now the demand is perhaps leveling off a bit”, Nyman estimates.

Henriika Tulivirta and Fen prepared for the riding lesson.

in Helsinki At the Husö riding center, the demand for riding lessons in all age groups has remained high since the corona virus. The classes are so full that whole new groups cannot fit.

“The problem in the capital region is that class time cannot be freed up. We are constantly trying to add back-to-the-saddle classes, but the classes are running out,” says Husö’s owner Leila Therman.

Niihama’s Laura Nyman says that adults are especially interested in interacting with a horse. The stable organizes popular adult horse care courses that focus on horse care. This has also been noticed at Etelä-Vantaa riding school.

“For example, we organize a horse care course during a skiing holiday, which we had thought for children and young people. The course is filled with adults,” says Ilona Vikman, owner of Etelä-Vantaa riding school.

Laura Nyman thinks that adults want to experience contact with an animal.

“I would think that many adult riders are specifically looking for a break from everyday life in the sport.”

For Henriika Tulivirra, riding offers a moment of mindfulness. Tulivirta, who works in the book industry, says that thanks to riding, he is calmer and more focused in his other life as well.

“When riding, I try to interpret the horse and I am present in every moment. I can’t think about anything else, I just listen to the horse’s breathing and steps. Then work matters and stress are forgotten.”

Sisko Järvisen, Anniina Seppälä and Henriika Tulivirra have their own riding whatsapp group.

One it was a complete surprise. How difficult a sport horse riding is.

“When you look at skilled riders, riding looks effortless. But there is an incredible amount to learn,” says Tulivirta.

Body control and coordination alone are a headache. You have to be taut but relaxed in the saddle. Legs, arms and the weight of the seat must be coordinated separately. You have to listen to the teacher’s instructions, watch other riders and focus on your own riding.

“It’s comforting to think that riding is a sport where you never finish. Development is slow. This is not a sprint, but a marathon,” says Tulivirta.

Small successes pay off in the long run.

“This spring I had a moment when I realized how to sit in a canter. That this is how the horse can move. It was a magical feeling. It cannot be compared to anything before.”

From riding schools it is said that both children and adults are taught the same basic things. In addition to riding skills, it is important to learn what kind of animal a horse is and how to care for and handle it.

“Of course, teaching takes into account, for example, the fact that children’s ability to concentrate is different from that of adults. You can also explain things more theoretically to adults, children learn things more through play,” says Ilona Vikman of Etelä-Vantaa riding school.

A horse is a big animal with a will of its own. However, riding has never scared Henriika Tulivirta.

“Our teacher approaches things with safety first. We are not just told that a safety distance must be kept from other horses, but explained why a safety distance is necessary.”

Thanks to the safety gap, one horse does not, for example, reach up to kick another. Tulivirta is aware that riding involves risks.

“But that applies to many other sports as well. I don’t want fear to stop me from doing such a great sport.”

