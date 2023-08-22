Tuesday, August 22, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Riding | Henri Ruoste had a horse worth millions – then an almost invisible puncture mark was found on the horse’s neck

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 22, 2023
in World Europe
0
Riding | Henri Ruoste had a horse worth millions – then an almost invisible puncture mark was found on the horse’s neck

Henri Ruoste and Kontestro at the Tokyo Olympics in July 2021. Picture: Antti Aimo-Koivisto / Magazine photo

Dressage rider Henri Ruoste owned one of the world’s best horses a year ago. It is now unclear whether the horse will ever be able to return to top sport.

Last in July of the year everything was still fine. Dressage rider Henry Ruoste had arrived in Aachen, Germany with his Kontestro horse for finishing competitions for the World Championship season. The result of the five-star competitions was great: three positions and points next to the rider’s record results. On Sunday, July 3, Kontestro arrived home. A couple of days later it started to look like something might have happened at the race venue.

#Riding #Henri #Ruoste #horse #worth #millions #invisible #puncture #mark #horses #neck

See also  Live broadcast | The Kultaranta discussions discuss Finland's activities in a divided world
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Colombia defeats Peru in the South American Volleyball Championship and now looks at Argentina

Colombia defeats Peru in the South American Volleyball Championship and now looks at Argentina

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result