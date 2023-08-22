Riding | Henri Ruoste had a horse worth millions – then an almost invisible puncture mark was found on the horse’s neck

Dressage rider Henri Ruoste owned one of the world’s best horses a year ago. It is now unclear whether the horse will ever be able to return to top sport.

Last in July of the year everything was still fine. Dressage rider Henry Ruoste had arrived in Aachen, Germany with his Kontestro horse for finishing competitions for the World Championship season. The result of the five-star competitions was great: three positions and points next to the rider’s record results. On Sunday, July 3, Kontestro arrived home. A couple of days later it started to look like something might have happened at the race venue.