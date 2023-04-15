Riding | Demonstrators attacked the legendary galloping competition

Protesters stormed Aintree Racecourse, host of the Grand National.

World The start of the Grand National, considered the most famous steeplechase race, was delayed on Saturday when protesters stormed the Aintree racecourse.

British Broadcasting Corporation BBC said that some of the protesters managed to attach themselves to the fence of the track area before the police caught them.

British newspaper The Guardian on the other hand, said that the police arrested the demonstrators and confiscated their ladders. The authorities got help from local people.

“I basically admire people who take action to protect animals from cruelty, but bashing the Grand National is just ego tripping,” former editor of the Racing Post Bruce Millington wrote to his Twitter account.

“There are many animals who genuinely need help, but these wonderfully cared for horses are not among them.”

The Aintree show jumping course in Liverpool is built on a huge area, surrounded by a two-mile or just over 3.2 kilometer long fence.

Dressed in a purple-yellow jacket and white trousers, Irish jockey Derek Fox rode his Corach Rambler to victory in the legendary Grand National steeplechase.

Grand National -show jumping competition was organized for the first time in 1839.

Saturday’s race was already the 175th, and it started about 15 minutes late because of the protesters. The race was won by an Irish jockey Derek Fox with his galloping horse Corach Rambler.

“Honestly, I can’t believe this. He’s a phenomenal horse,” Fox told ITV Racing, according to The Guardian.