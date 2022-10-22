Riding | Anna-Julia Kontio’s big dreams came true: “Everything in my life is in balance”

Steeplechase rider Anna-Julia Kontio has a knack for always rising to the top. Now he gets to climb for the first time with his own horses.

“I have I have had two biggest dreams in my life: to be a professional rider and to have a child. Now both are fulfilled. Everything in my life is very balanced. Everything is now scheduled on the terms of a one-and-a-half-year-old child,” says the steeplechase rider Anna-Julia Kontio.

Kontio has done an incredible trick again and again: he has risen to the World Cup classes always with new horses. Although employers and circumstances have changed, he has been able to rise back to the highest five-star level.

Until 2016, Kontio rode the Swiss Tomas and by Martin Fuchs in the stable and after that moved to the service of the Finnish-owned ER Horses.

In 2018, he joined the English Team Harmony team, behind which is the princess of Jordan Haya. The cooperation soon broke up.

“All the experiences have made me the rider I am now. Even bad experiences have always taught us something. I am now a more skilled rider than ever before.”

Container see you once again in the international classes of the Helsinki International Horse Show. The starting points for racing are better than ever, because he is riding his own horses for the first time.

Five years ago, Kontio met a Belgian steeplechase rider at a riding competition By Jens Vanderberk. A year later it was going. The couple got engaged, moved to Vanderberk’s farm and had a child a year and a half ago.

There are 20 horses in the stable, most of which are owned by them. Vanderberk is not from a riding family, but has been building the place with his work since he was 18 years old.

Kontio and Vanderberk share the horses. Both compete in Helsinki.

“We have our different strengths. Jens is good at finding horses and selling them. He has found all our horses. My strengths are training horses and planning their training,” says Kontio.

In Helsinki, they have five horses with them, three of which are for Konti to ride. The current number one horses Jay Jay van de Mottelhoeve and Lopez vd Oude Heihoef will travel to Helsinki. In addition, there is a 7-year-old young horse looking for lessons for the future.

“I know how it reacts,” says Anna-Julia Kontio about Jay Jay.

Jay Jay is a world cup horse in Helsinki. The World Cup competition in Oslo ensured that. There was one fall from the track, but the track went well, especially since the horse is still inexperienced at the highest level.

There’s time to practice, because the couple isn’t going to sell Jay Jay. Although Kontio has only been riding it for a year, it has already become one of the horses in Kontio’s life.

“Jay Jay looks awkward on the outside, but I’ve felt confident with it since the first time I rode it. I know how it reacts.”

Jay Jay is hot and can make his own jumps between obstacles. Still, the communication between Konti and the horse is seamless.

“The World Cup is always difficult, and I’ve had a break in them for almost four years. Even if the horse’s condition and technique are fine, the track requires that both parties do things for the other.”

Jay to Jay there is also a special emotional bond, because the horse’s father is owned by the couple. Jens Vanderberk competes in Helsinki with Jay Jay’s father, Faldiano.

11-year-old Lopez is more inexperienced than Jay Jay. That also makes a rise to five stars.

“Lopez is a big horse, so the competition in Helsinki’s small arena can be a bit difficult for him,” Kontio estimates.

Of the horses, Lopez is likely to be sold in the near future.

When the horses are their own, riding has gained its own peace. The sale of horses no longer happens unexpectedly.

“Earlier, an announcement could come that the horse will be sold or the rider will change tomorrow. Although you knew how to prepare for it on some level, they were always a bit difficult places”, says Kontio.

My own horses have brought a surprising side to competing. In the past, there was a lot of pressure on the performance of the horses from the owners or the employer. Kontio says that it works best under pressure.

“Now you have to find the same pressure yourself.”

The couple earns a living by selling horses. There is no harm in training Kontiota horses for others.

“I enjoy seeing the horse’s journey from the beginning to a certain point. A horse is like a million-piece puzzle that I can build piece by piece.”