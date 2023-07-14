Riding | An 18-year-old field rider calculated for HS how much money is spent in a year – the sum rose to almost 50,000 euros

Competing in cross-country riding at the national level costs the same as the annual salary of an average wage earner in Finland. Rider and social media influencer Arvi Martikainen tells what the hard costs of competitive sports mean to him.

“This doesn’t make any sense,” says the field rider Arvi Martikainen.

18-year-old Martikainen rides in the Junior a development ring of the national equestrian team. He calculated for Helsingin Sanomat what competing and training in field riding costs him in a year with one horse. The final amount is 43,515 euros.

“A shocking amount!”

Actually, last year the expenses rose to more than 50,000 euros when Martikainen’s own horse was injured.

Arvi Martikainen’s family is an “ordinary wage earner family”, which means that both parents are in well-paid, permanent jobs.

“Our housing investment savings and potential pension savings have gone there. If friends ask how much we spend on Arvi’s hobby, I prefer not to answer these days”, mother Taija Martikainen says.

“For quite a few years, the home’s terrace has not been built and other things have been delayed,” Arvi adds.

Martikainen it would be impossible to cover the costs of racing with just the parents’ salary income. He is indeed a social media influencer who sells advertising space to companies on his channels.

Arvi Martikainen does motivational speaking gigs, with which he is able to cover part of the costs of riding.

In addition, Martikainen does gigs as a motivational speaker and gives riding coaching. The 18-year-old’s company covers a little more than half of the expenses. In addition, he gets access to, among other things, equipment and feed.

“Winters are hard for me, because that’s when I get the money for the next competition season.”

The reality of racing means that if Martikainen wants to do something, he has to find a way to get the money for it. For example, he finances this season’s international competitions by getting a competition sponsor for each start. The company buys advertising space on social media and enables participation in competitions.

So far, nothing has been left undone due to lack of money.

“I always try to come up with new ideas that fit my personal brand. Not everything has always worked, but it’s good for a horse entrepreneur to learn from mistakes now,” reflects Martikainen.

Martyrs remind that the family’s investment level is equivalent to a mid-level competitive sport. The amount of junior riders at the top of the international level is irrelevant. If a rider wants to improve, one horse is not enough, there should be more horses. A young rider needs more sport training than riding one horse offers. If the only horse is injured, racing can be interrupted for years.

Example calculation the biggest expense is the stable place for the horse. Prices are higher in southern Finland than in northern Finland. Martikainen’s stables include a professional rider in addition to the qualifier Siiri Kyrön dressage training and the fact that he regularly rides her horses through.

“For a junior rider, professional riding is a necessity in order for the horse to develop”, explains Taija Martikainen.

There are only a few points in expenses where you can save. The horse must be cared for, fed and shod. Arvi Martikainen is currently learning to shoe his horses himself, which will reduce shoeing costs.

Field riding is contested in three sports: dressage, track and field obstacles. That’s why there are trainings and competitions in three sports. However, the costs are not necessarily lower in one riding sport, as the horse can only participate in a limited number of trainings and competitions. In addition to the entry fees, the competition costs are increased by the rider’s accommodation, meals and fuel costs.

The calculation includes three international competitions. When traveling from Finland, the prices of competition trips start from 2,000 euros upwards.

“Riding in the national team includes the assumption of international competitions”, Taija Martikainen reminds.

From the calculation the most expensive investment, i.e. the horse, is missing. Acquiring a good and suitable horse is every rider’s biggest headache.

Arvi Martikainen gives an example. A junior rider could buy either an experienced, old field horse or a young, promising horse for 30,000 euros. An experienced person would only be able to compete for a few seasons. Again, the young horse should be trained to a suitable level. There is never any certainty whether a young horse will eventually make it to the international level.

The price of a 10-year-old international level field horse of a suitable age starts at 50,000 euros. You can also lease a horse, i.e. rent it for your own use. A leasing contract can be tens of thousands of euros. Your own horse can also always get injured, as happened to Martikainen last year. Then the value of the horse is reset.

“Maybe I wouldn’t consider buying my own horse anymore because the expenses are so big.”

Arvi Martikainen is currently competing in Central Europe on the Cacrepe G horse at an international level. Ratsukko participated in the first joint international competitions at the end of June in Holland.

Its visibility thanks to that, Martikainen has been given three horses to ride. The number one horse is owned by Cacrepe G, or Karkin Kristina Lukula, who handed the horse over to Martikainen. The rider is responsible for all the expenses of the horse, but does not pay anything for the horse.

The other two horses are in Martikainen’s training. He does not charge for his training. The owners are responsible for the expenses of the horses.

“The agreement is a win-win for all parties,” says Taija Martikainen.

Est Martikainen has received criticism for why he “begs for money” for his racing on social media. In my mother’s opinion, the criticism shows how little commercial thinking there is in horse riding.

“If you watch F1 sports or football, similar commercial activities are commonplace there,” says Taija Martikainen.

For an 18-year-old, running your own business, social media channels, high school studies and competitive sports are a big package.

“Horses are what I always wanted to do. I have never lived the life of a normal teenager. It’s about prioritizing and scheduling things,” says Arvi Martikainen.

If a young person needs relaxation, he retreats to a cabin with his friends.

At the moment Arvi Martikainen lives in Germany and trains with Finland’s number one field riding pair Elmo Jankarin and Sanna Siltakorven by. Last winter he collected money for the trip. The reality of Germany has opened the eyes.

“This is the European horse center. If I want to do serious field riding, I have to live abroad. I wouldn’t come to Finland again if I had the choice.”

There are competitions everywhere, and the costs are a fraction of the equivalents in Finland.

In the fall, Martikainen will return to Finland and high school, but he has to get back to Germany.

“Yes, now it strongly and dangerously looks like I would like to make a career out of horses.”

Before that, you have to get high school and the army out of the way.