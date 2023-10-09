Riding | A mysterious puncture mark was found on the top horse’s neck and Henri Ruoste lost his million investment – he will not get his money back

Dressage rider On Henri Ruoste was still last year one of the world’s best dressage horses, the 13-year-old gelding Kontestro.

HS told in August how a puncture mark was found on the horse’s neck in July of last year. As a result the horse became seriously ill and has not been able to return to racing. Probably something was done to the horse in international competitions in Germany.

Ruoste and the Finnish Equestrian Association have tried to find out what happened to the horse. The matter has not progressed much with the International Equestrian Federation FEI.

In September, the Finnish Equestrian Federation officially asked the FEI to make use of the surveillance camera videos of the competition venue and night records of visitors to the stables.

With their help, it could be possible to find out if anyone visited Kontestro in the stable during the races.

“The matter is progressing very slowly. In practice, we ask the FEI, which deals with the German competition organizer. They will find out if there are videos and stable logs, and if so, if we can get them”, executive director of the Swedish Riding Association Jukka Koivisto tells.

Henri Ruoste no longer believes that the matter will progress.

“FEI’s position seems to be that information cannot be handed over to a third party. And that even if surveillance camera videos were used, the matter would not be resolved. Legally, the FEI appeals to the fact that riding is dangerous and is done at each rider’s own risk. However, I don’t think this case falls under that risk.”

Why no criminal complaint has been filed in the matter

Henri Ruoste says that he discussed the matter with his lawyer right from the start. However, Ruoste’s most important thing at that time was to take care of Kontestro’s well-being. He concentrated all his time on taking care of the horse’s situation.

“I also thought that it would be good to settle the matter informally. The sport would not need this kind of publicity and discussion.”

Ruoste says that since the matter no longer seems to be progressing, he will discuss the matter again with his lawyer.

Riders’ Association executive director Jukka Koivisto says in his personal opinion that it would be good to start a criminal process in the matter.

“We are at an impasse in the matter. It would be good to find out if we could get the German competition organizer, who is obliged by German legislation, to hand over information. Of course, we will listen to Henri’s (Ruoste’s) opinion on the matter.”

The contest the sporting value melted away overnight. Financially, Ruoste will not receive any compensation in the case, as the horse was not insured. Rust has not taken out insurance for any of his horses for financial reasons. Insurance for top horses is very expensive.

“When there are many horses in the stable, it is not financially sustainable to take out insurance,” Ruoste says.

Many different insurances are offered to horses, for example to cover veterinary expenses, in case of the horse’s death or in case of a decrease in its value for some other reason. Ruoste says that, for example, in the case of Kontestro, it would have been difficult to get a reasonable refund from the insurance for the decrease in value.

“The insurance company estimates the price of the horse differently than what the market price of the horse would be. The company estimates the price according to, for example, the purchase price of the horse and the investments made in it.”

The final market value of Kontestro would have been determined only at the time of sale. All price estimates before that are speculation, the decrease of which would not have been covered by the insurance.

The contest the health situation has not changed from before. The future will show whether it will become a sports horse again.

“However, the main thing is that Kontestro is doing well,” Ruoste emphasizes.

Kontestro is currently not ridden, but instead walks on a water mat designed for horses. At the end of September, Kontestro underwent an MRI of the head at the University of Hannover. The results are currently awaited.

“I assume that something is bothering it at the point of blockage. We are still trying to find out with the help of the MRI results if something could be done about the situation,” says Ruoste.