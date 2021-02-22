At the Marine Base of Camp Pendleton (California) I learned to play poker. The first thing my friends told me is: “The most important thing is the position each player occupies at the table and knowing how to read their minds. That way you will know their strategy.”

The same thing happens in football. If not, ask the Barça, to the Seville Yet the Real society. They occupy a good position in The league, have a great reputation in Europe and its players are well known. None of the three thought they would concede so many goals in European competition. And is that both the PSG, As the Dortmund and the Manchester UnitedBesides knowing how to play the game, they have better cards. Even if we only talk about the pair of aces, Haaland Y Mbappe, do not forget Bruno fernandes, the Jack that it is always good to have in your hand. What a trio of diamonds.

Pochettino and Koeman, in the last Barcelona-PSG

Lluis Gene / AFP



Koeman, Lopetegui and Imanol they believed that floating during the game they could win the hand. Their strategy went wrong for several reasons: they were bluffing, they had worse cards and the rivals knew how to read their minds. LaLiga’s credibility in Europe is not what it used to be and the image of the best competition in the world is part of the past. In Europe, we have lost the game so many times that they already know that we are bluffing. You just have to remember Barça’s trio of laments in front of the Rome, Liverpool Y Bayern Munich, and now after the game against PSG, it has already become a ridiculous poker.

The bluffing strategy doesn’t work forever. In the end those who know you catch you and if you don’t have a good hand, you’re going to have to fold. It is important to know your opponent’s hand and analyze your opponent to be able to discover some very tired players, others with too many titles and others with little experience. Soccer and poker is a game of strategy. The winners are those who best collect all the data and analyze it to make the right decision and thus force you to withdraw. Tomorrow we will see if the game of Europe remains in a trio of defeats or they manage to win us with a ridiculous poker. The Atalanta he is not bluffing and he Madrid needs a All in (go all out) to win the game.