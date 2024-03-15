Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/15/2024 – 18:42

Lawyer Fábio Wajngarten, who was Secretary of Communications in the Jair Bolsonaro government, raised his tone in defense of the former president this Friday, 15th, after the former commanders of the Army and Air Force admitted in a statement to the Federal Police that they were probed about a coup plan.

The testimonies of the military and others investigated in the coup investigation were made public this morning, after Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), lifted the confidentiality of the statements made to the PF.

Fábio Wajngarten is one of Bolsonaro's lawyers in the case. Without naming names, he took to social media to refute the accusations directed at the former president.

“There are a lot of trained seals, born sycophants, who said whatever they wanted to gain seconds of attention and notoriety. When cramped, they hide and/or behave like best childhood friends they have always disowned,” she wrote.

“They are notes of 3. They are friends of the current power. Insignificance is the biggest and best characteristic. Broad sense deceptions. Dazzled by the microphones, waiters and drivers. Mediocre.”

In testimony, General Marco Antônio Freire Gomes, former commander of the Army, attributed to the former president the organization of meetings with commanders of the Armed Forces to discuss “hypotheses of using legal institutes such as GLO (Guarantee of Law and Order), state of defense and siege in relation to the electoral process”.

The former Air Force commander, Brigadier Carlos Almeida Baptista Júnior, also reported to the Federal Police that Bolsonaro raised the possibility of a coup. In another part of the testimony, he stated that he withdrew from a meeting with the former president and refused to receive a proposed coup decree.

In addition to the testimonies, another piece of evidence complicates the former president's situation: the audio sent by Mauro Cid which suggests that Bolsonaro helped write and edit a draft of the coup.