Former US President Donald Trump (2017-2021) repeated this Saturday that he is the victim of a “witch hunt” at his first electoral rally after being accused of taking dozens of boxes of classified material to his Florida mansion.

Trump, who remains the front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, portrayed himself as a victim before hundreds of his supporters at a rally in the state of Georgia.

“This ridiculous and baseless accusation leveled against me by Joe Biden’s Justice Department will go down as the worst abuse of power in the history of our country,” the former president said in a speech.

The attendees, many dressed in Trump’s characteristic red caps, reacted with applause to the ex-president’s words and they did not hesitate to boo when the Republican referred to the US president, Democrat Joe Biden.

Biden, who has already announced that he will run for re-election in 2024, has not yet positioned himself on Trump’s new indictment, the second after he was already indicted in March of this year in New York for a case of tax fraud.

Trump’s appearance this Saturday was the first since the prosecution’s indictment was made public on Friday of the Southern District of Florida, which details the 37 charges for the alleged commission of seven federal crimes of which the former president is accused for his mishandling of classified material.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, after leaving power in 2021, Trump ordered the transfer of dozens of boxes from the White House to his mansion in Mar-a-Lago (Florida) with newspaper clippings, letters, photos and also hundreds of classified documents, including information on nuclear secrets and plans to attack other countries.

Those documents were not stored securely, but instead ended up in different corners of Trump’s mansion, as a bedroom, a ballroom and a bathroom, according to photos included in the indictment.

Under the Presidential Records Act of 1978, all documents of a president are the public property of the United States Government and not private, so Trump leaving the White House should have turned over the classified documents to the National Archives, those in charge of their custody.

A few months after Trump left the White House, the National Archives discovered that they had not been given all of the classified documents from his Presidency, and when the former president would not return them, they ended up going to the FBI, which resulted in the opening of an investigation. judicial investigation.

In August 2022, the FBI ended up searching the former president’s mansion to seize the boxes of classified documents that were still in his custody.

Despite the FBI’s intervention, according to the indictment, Trump may have endangered US security not only because the documents were not stored securely, but also because the former president showed them to unauthorized persons. to see them.

Specifically, in 2021, Trump gave an interview to an author who was writing a book and allegedly showed him an “attack plan” against a country and also showed an individual linked to his electoral campaign a map related to a military operation. .

Due to these facts, the ex-president is summoned to testify on Tuesday in a federal court in Miami.

