Riders criticize Charlotte Dujardin for beating her before the 2024 Olympics

“I am sad when I see something like this,” said Peter Thomsen, national coach of the German eventing riders. “Of course, this is something we do not want and do not need. It is not nice.” Julia Krajewski, Olympic champion from Tokyo, sees it the same way: “I find the whole situation sad and bad for equestrian sport. We are trying to present the sport in a positive light and show that we with our horses and do not condone or support such things.”

She rejects all forms of violence or excessive ambition. Nevertheless, she and her fellow competitors must concentrate on their performance and look ahead. The Germans have big goals, at least a team medal.

This Saturday (9.30 a.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Olympics, on ARD and on Eurosport), Krajewski will be the first rider to start in the dressage discipline with her horse Nickel. On Sunday (10.30 a.m. on ZDF and Eurosport), the cross-country ride through the park of the Palace of Versailles will take place.

“The jumps are beautiful, the safety aspect has been taken into account,” said Thomsen about the course. “The slightly weaker nations can put on a good performance, the stronger nations have to take a lot of risks and ride very well. You can’t afford to make mistakes here.”

#Riders #criticize #Charlotte #Dujardin #beating #Olympics