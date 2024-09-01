The updated rankings at the end of the third of the four seasonal events in Spain
Moto3 / Riders Standings after the 2024 Aragon GP
|POS.
|PILOT
|MOTORCYCLE
|POINTS
|1
|David Alonso
|CFMoto
|237
|2
|Collin Veijer
|Husqvarna
|162
|3
|Ivan Ortola
|KTM
|157
|4
|Daniel Holgado
|GasGas
|156
|5
|David Munoz
|KTM
|117
|6
|Jose Antonio Rueda
|KTM
|99
|7
|Adrian Fernandez
|Honda
|90
|8
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|KTM
|85
|9
|Joel Esteban
|KTM
|83
|10
|Angel Piqueras
|Honda
|73
|11
|Taiyo Furusato
|Honda
|65
|12
|Stephen Nepa
|KTM
|54
|13
|Luke Lunetta
|Honda
|50
|14
|Tatsuki Suzuki
|Husqvarna
|50
|15
|Jacob Roulstone
|GasGas
|46
|16
|Joel Esteban
|CFMoto
|42
|17
|Matthew Bertelle
|Honda
|31
|18
|Richard Rossi
|KTM
|24
|19
|Nicholas Carrara
|KTM
|16
|20
|Philip Farioli
|Honda
|14
|21
|Xabi Zurutuza
|KTM
|11
|22
|Scott Odgen
|Honda
|11
|23
|Vicente Perez
|KTM
|3
|24
|Noah Dettwiler
|KTM
|2
|25
|David Almansa
|Honda
|2
Constructors’ Ranking
|POS.
|BUILDER
|POINTS
|1
|CFMoto
|237
|2
|KTM
|224
|3
|Husqvarna
|179
|4
|GasGas
|161
|5
|Honda
|147
