The updated rankings at the end of the 12th round of the world championship, the third in Spain
Moto2 / Riders Standings after the 2024 Aragon GP
|POS.
|PILOT
|MOTORCYCLE
|POINTS
|1
|Sergio Garcia
|Dark Forest
|162
|2
|To the Ogura
|Dark Forest
|150
|3
|Alonso Lopez
|Dark Forest
|133
|4
|Joe Roberts
|Kalex
|130
|5
|Jake Dixon
|Kalex
|119
|6
|Fermin Aldeguer
|Dark Forest
|112
|7
|Celestine Vietti
|Kalex
|102
|8
|Manuel Gonzalez
|Kalex
|102
|9
|Aron Canet
|Kalex
|91
|10
|Tony Arbolino
|Kalex
|81
|11
|Somkiat Chantra
|Kalex
|74
|12
|Marcos Ramirez
|Kalex
|64
|13
|Jeremy Alcoba
|Kalex
|57
|14
|Albert Arenas
|Kalex
|56
|15
|Seine Agius
|Kalex
|33
|16
|Darryn Binder
|Kalex
|32
|17
|Deniz Oncü
|Kalex
|27
|18
|Barry Baltus
|Kalex
|26
|19
|Izan Guevara
|Kalex
|25
|20
|Philip Salac
|Kalex
|25
|21
|Diogo Moreira
|Kalex
|20
|22
|Zonta van der Goorbergh
|Kalex
|20
|23
|Dennis Foggia
|Kalex
|14
|24
|Bo Bendsneyder
|Kalex
|7
|25
|Jorge Navarro
|Forward
|6
|26
|Ayumu Sasaki
|Kalex
|4
|27
|Jaume Masia
|Kalex
|4
|28
|Mario Aji
|Kalex
|3
|29
|Matthew Ferrari
|Kalex
|1
Constructors’ Ranking
|POS.
|MOTORCYCLE
|POINTS
|1
|Dark Forest
|250
|2
|Kalex
|247
|3
|Forward
|6
#Riders #Constructors #Standings #Aragon
Leave a Reply