Deliveroo and Uber Eats will have to pay INPS contributions for thousands of riders, for a total that could reach several tens of millions of euros. This was decided by the Labor Section of the Milanese Court in two separate cases that Deliveroo Italy and Uber Eats Italy (which has now left the Italian market) had brought against INPS. For Deliveroo the period would be 2016-20 for Uber 2020-21.

At the center of the proceedings, before judge Nicola Di Leo, were the administrative reports, notified by the Labor Inspectorate and contested by the companies, in which it was indicated that the positions of thousands of cycle workers needed to be regularized: from self-employed workers to ” continuously coordinated”, with all the guarantees of subordinates. The same labor judge followed the position taken at the time by the Prosecutor’s Office (on the criminal front the investigation involved the payment of fines and subsequent dismissals) and the Labor Inspectorate, establishing that those riders worked as continuous coordinated collaborators, on the basis of Article 2 of the Jobs Act.

Therefore, the judge writes, “the discipline of subordinate work” must be applied to the riders who worked for Deliveroo from “January 2016 to 31 October 2020” with consequent “obligation for contributions, interest and sanctions in relations with the INPS and for bonuses in relations with INAIL” for “the time actually worked by collaborators, to be determined from Login to Logout from the platform for each single working day and with payments to be made in Employee Management, with the contribution rates for the subordinate employment, as regards the debt towards INPS”. The other ruling on the Uber case is along the same lines, but concerns a more limited period ranging from “January 2020 to 31 October 2020”.

Deliveroo announces that it will appeal: “We are analyzing the details of the decision – explains the company – which is based on an old model and a disused work system that no longer exists. This is not a final decision but a first instance judgment, which we will appeal.” Uber is of the same opinion: “We do not agree with the decision and are ready to appeal to the competent authorities. Most of the facts considered in the investigation are not applicable to Uber Eats and describe competitive operating models that are very different from our past delivery operations.”