The possibility of introducing a series of protections for workers on digital platforms into EU legislation for the first time is waning, in all likelihood definitively. The Council of the European Union – in which the 27 governments are represented – has rejected for the second time the text of the so-called “rider directive” which had been negotiated with the European Parliament and at this point there seems to be no more time to attempt a new agreement before the elections. The legislature will thus end without an important building block of what is defined as the European pillar of social rights.

In fact, the legislation aimed to introduce rights and protections not only for riders who deliver food to homes, but also for Uber taxi drivers and for all those workers who work on behalf of online platforms under the orders of an algorithm. These are over 28 million people according to data relating to 2021, which by next year should rise to 43 million: of these, according to the Commission, at least 5.5 million should be classified as employees.

The governments of France, Germany, Greece and Estonia got in the way. According to diplomatic sources, the Italian government was ready to vote in favor. During the meeting of the 27 ambassadors, Paris announced its vote against, while the other three countries made it known that they would abstain. Since abstention counts as a vote against, the four countries constituted a blocking minority which consequently prevented the necessary qualified majority from being reached. For this reason the Belgian presidency, which leads the EU semester and managed the negotiations with the MEPs, threw in the towel. “We believe this directive has come a long way. We will consider next steps.” But, as mentioned, there would no longer be the technical time to guarantee the closure of the legislative process in time for the European elections.

The agreement with the negotiators of the European Parliament, led by the rapporteur Elisabetta Gualmini (Pd), was reached last week after the governments had rejected the first agreement signed in December. Compared to the first version of the text, which established unique criteria at European level to establish whether a worker should be considered as an employee, the latest draft agreement left individual countries the possibility of defining these criteria at national level, without prejudice to the burden of proof on the platforms. Also because the directives are not immediately applicable, but must then be transposed into the respective national laws. But not even this change was enough to overcome the resistance and obtain the consensus necessary for the adoption of the measure.

Beyond the aspects relating to the classification of the worker, the directive also aimed to introduce protections on the privacy front – preventing the approximately 500 platforms operating in Europe from using certain workers' data – and to limit the power of algorithms, establishing the need to ensure human supervision for a series of key decisions, such as the removal or dismissal of the worker.

For Gualmini, «France, Germany, Estonia and Greece have turned their backs on 30 million of the most vulnerable and exploited workers in the world. This is an incomprehensible decision.”