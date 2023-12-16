The SHAMAN singer's rider includes a Mercedes, bodyguards and a five-star hotel

Telegram-the Baza channel revealed the rider of a popular Russian singer under the pseudonym SHAMAN (real name is Yaroslav Dronov). From it, journalists learned a list of the artist’s demands to the organizers of the performances.

The document states that SHAMAN prefers Mercedes. For short trips, the organizers must provide a tinted Maybach, for long trips – a V-class minivan with a mattress. Yaroslav Dronov also demands that he be accompanied by two bodyguards; in the auditorium there must be at least eight guards for every 1000 people.

The published rider clarifies that the artist is used to living in a five-star hotel in a luxury room equipped with a King Size bed. The bed must have two goose down pillows. In the dressing room, the organizers must prepare water, tea, lemon, fruit and ten bruschettas.

In conclusion, the authors noted that the cost of an artist’s performance may vary. However, on average, SHAMAN receives 12 million rubles for an hour and a half concert.

In mid-December, a representative of SHAMAN denied the news about his concert in Kyiv in 2024. Earlier, information appeared online that the artist would perform in the Ukrainian capital in April.