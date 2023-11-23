Does Martin push Bastianini towards KTM?

Enea Bastianini he did not experience the 2023 he had imagined when at the end of 2022, after a very long tug of war, he won the head-to-head with Jorge Martin, obtaining promotion within the official team alongside Francesco Bagnaia. Injuries have put Bastianini out of action for almost the entire season and the outcome was at least made less bitter by the success achieved in Sepang in Malaysia.

There modification to engine braking fine-tuned in Borgo Panigale and made available to Bastianini, it allowed the 2020 Moto2 world champion to return to express interesting levels as confirmed by the fastest lap in the last round of the Qatar Grand Prix, a weekend which for Bastianini is was conditioned by the lack of direct access to Q2 in Practice due to an incredible series of yellow flags and traffic (in Q1, then, Johann Zarco and Alex Marquez obtained the pass to Q2).

Jorge Martin’s performance puts Ducati in an ‘awkward’ position given that Jorge Martin expects to have his chance in the factory team in 2025 at the latest. Remaining in Ducati orbit and not within the ‘red’ box for Enea Bastianini would in any case be a relegation and therefore it is not surprising that manager Carlo Pernat is already working to test the waters with a view to ‘exiting’ Ducati after 2024: “KTM is a possibility for us“Pernat said as reported by speedweek.com.

The number one of KTM motorsport, Pit Beirerfor now he prefers to focus on the riders already under contract with the Mattighofen company although he does not close the door on the potential arrival of Bastianini who made his debut in Moto3 with the Gresini team in 2014 with a KTM after having done well in the Red Bull Rookies Cup, preparatory championship organized by the Austrian manufacturer: “I don’t know who Pernat spoke to, not to me – Beirer’s words always reported by speedweek.com – why not? Now everything is defined for 2024, if we improve together with Binder as we have already done this year we will be able to have our say in terms of the championship and then in the Tech-3 team with Pedro Acosta and Augusto Fernandez we have two Moto2 world champions side by side to the other. We want to hold on to the riders we have”. In 2025, however, KTM could finally have more than four saddles available given that the contracts linking the satellite teams RNF, LCR and VR46 to Aprilia, Honda and Ducati respectively expire in 2024.