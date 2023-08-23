Arbolino remains in Moto2

In a period of great interest for the riders’ market in MotoGP, two more official news has come from the cadet category of the premier class of the World Championship, and one of these concerns one of the main protagonists of this season: Tony Arbolino. The ‘Shark’in its third season in Moto2will still remain in this category even in the 2024and again with the Belgian team Marc VDS. The same move was also implemented by the British Jake Dixon, who will also fight in Moto2 for next year and still riding the Aspar team.

A double decision that will not allow both of them to make the long-awaited leap to MotoGP, contrary to what has already materialised Pedro Acosta, leader of the Moto2 championship just ahead of Arbolino and destined to fill the role of new KTM rider, even if it is not yet certain in which team of the Austrian company. In doing so, the possibility of an arrival in the team vanishes for both the driver from Garbagnate Milanese and the British Gresini instead of another Italian like Fabio Di Giannantonioclose to leaving the compatriot team.

However, his stay in Moto2 has opened further openings for the arrival of Franco Morbidelli always in the Ducati family, but in this case in Pramac. The team owned by Paolo Campinoti has in fact said goodbye Johann Zarcowho had announced his move to LCR Honda for 2024 with the subsequent confirmation of the official team of the Japanese manufacturer. In this way, the Frenchman’s replacement could thus be the current Yamaha rider, given the high probability of the permanence of Marco Bezzecchi in the VR46 team which, unlike Pramac, does not own the official Ducati.