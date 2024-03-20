Rider falls into an elevator shaft during a delivery: he breaks his spine

A delivery man He was delivering an order to a building under construction in Wenzhou, China, but unfortunately fell into the elevator shaft. The helmet likely obstructed his vision, preventing him from clearly seeing the ground in front of him and recognizing danger. Due to the fall, he suffered a spinal fracture. Security cameras captured the dramatic moment of the accident. The delivery man was walking hurriedly down the aisle, presumably to speed up the delivery of the order. At a certain point, he put his foot in the void and fell.

Subsequently, the delivery man was transported to the hospital, where he underwent a delicate surgery. He explained that the light was poor in the factory under construction, which may have contributed to his fall. He suffered serious back injuries, falling from the third floor to the second. He said: “There were no protective barriers around. My spine was damaged and I suffered broken bones.” Police have not said whether there will be legal consequences for those who did not cordon off the danger area.

WATCH THE VIDEO OF THE FALL