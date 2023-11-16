Rider children, so adults cheat the algorithm and exploit minors in search of money

A worrying practice is spreading throughout the world, with more and more people kids riders. Home food deliveries are made by very youngin violation of all the rules on minors. The disturbing phenomenon was revealed by a BBC investigation. Apparently, algocracy – the dictatorship of algorithms – stops at nothing, and now comes to involve in its worst forms – reports Gambero Rosso – even the younger guys, those who by law could not work. The work of Anglo-Saxon journalists is started from Leo’s deatha 17 year old who worked as a rider and it came to reveal a sort of black market of accounts to delivery app.

Leo – continues Gambero Rosso – had obtained the account from an adultwho had it lent in exchange for a weekly fee. The boy was aware that he was working illegally, but he needed money and came forward anyway. And he worked for a long time. Until July 20, 2021 is died in a road accident. Leo’s family criticized the company for doing nothing to prevent the young man from working illegally. Deliveroo, the company in question, said it had a “zero tolerance approach” to unfit riders, but he acknowledged that the system is somewhat circumventable across the “substitution mechanism“. And therefore “exposed to abuse”.

