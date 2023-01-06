To test the benefits of ride-hailing in the sharing economy, a shared responsibility between driver and passenger is required for a comfortable travel experience. To offer transparency and provide objectivity in the event of disputes, Bosch presents RideCare companion, a solution that improves safety in the ride sharing sector. RideCare companion is a smart connected camera that can be used by rideshare drivers to achieve monitoring and transparency. The solution empowers both the driver and the passenger to discourage unwanted behavior during ride-hailing experiences and allows for rapid and appropriate intervention in the event of problems.

While the vast majority of ride-sharing trips are uninjured, safety reports from ride-sharing industry leaders have reported a notable number of assaults occurring over several years, despite ride-sharing being down during the pandemic . The product, first presented at CES 2023, was awarded Best of Innovation at the CES 2023 Innovation Awards in the In-Vehicle Entertainment & Safety category. Rideshare drivers can drive with peace of mind knowing that all rides are monitored via the RideCare companion solution and securely uploaded to the cloud when needed. A light on the front of the RideCare companion device lets the driver and passenger know that the service is active, creating peace of mind and generating a deterrent effect.

RideCare companion has been designed with the needs of shared vehicle drivers in mind, to offer timely and objective solutions to potential disputes that may occur in the vehicle, so as not to burden the reputation of the drivers and to be able to achieve the desired ride volume. To ensure that the solution fits the experience of ride-share drivers, Bosch is collaborating with Gridwise, a leading business application for ride-share and delivery drivers, to perform user research and validate the fit of the ride-share drivers. product to the market. Gridwise provides information to drivers to help them maximize their earnings and track their performance, all in one place. RideCare companion data is handled securely. The data is encrypted on the device and stored securely in the cloud. The video data is documented with location and timestamp and can be used as evidence in case of disputes. The data is managed in compliance with privacy regulations. Additionally, the device comes with several tamper-resistant features to support continuous operation during rides and upload of ride data.

The device is equipped with a number of sensors for the monitoring of shared rides. An interior and exterior camera provides visibility, especially at night, both inside and outside the vehicle. Bosch’s expertise in sensor fusion using audio, video and IMU data, together with the use of artificial intelligence to analyze the data, makes it possible to detect things such as the start and stop of a run to enable better management of the recordings. The device also provides active health checks, including tamper detection and alerts. Intelligent algorithms can recognize and send an alert if the device’s field of vision is compromised or blocked. The RideCare companion device is accompanied by a wireless SOS button in the vehicle that the driver can press to initiate an emergency call to a Bosch service center. As long as the vehicle is within range of mobile connectivity, emergency call operators are available 24/7 and can examine the vehicle when a call is received. A specially trained Bosch agent is able to access the camera from the RideCare companion device to determine if emergency services need to be contacted. The service centers that support RideCare companion are trained to make objective decisions based on the situation reported by the driver.