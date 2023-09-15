Whoever wins the competition will see their work included in the digital artbook that gives its name to the competition itself: “RIDE 5 PHOTO JOURNEY – Beyond The Shots”. You can download it for free from the official RIDE 5 website when ready.

Milestone has announced an interesting initiative linked to RIDE 5, a recently published title. This is the RIDE 5 Photo Journey – Beyond the Shots photography competition, designed to give fans the opportunity to “show their passion for motorcycles with shots through the in-game photo mode.”

How to participate

Get ready to take photos in RIDE 5

The contest will run from September 15, 2023 to October 15, 2023. It is open to players worldwide with a PS5, Xbox Series To participate you must register This Page and follow the instructions illustrated.

In case you need a little inspiration, i virtual photographers professionals Davide di Tria, Steve Wyper and Leo Sang took shots included in each of the four categories of the competition: breathtaking sunsets, wonderful environments, splendid details of the motorbike and eMotion racing. They also provided some advice on how to try to make the best image possible. Furthermore, the three “will form the jury and select the best works to include in the digital artbook together with their own masterpieces.”

