Milestone has announced the availability today January 24th of a new patch Of Laughs 5 which brings many into the game new content , including the online Race Creator and Riding School, both highly anticipated features. The patch is available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC versions (Steam and Epic Games Store).

What changes

Here are the new contents

The Race Creator is new to the entire series, giving players the ability to design their own races and championships. Until now it had only been implemented for offline races, but with the new patch it will be enhanced and will also allow races to be shared online. Of course, you can also download races designed by others. This is a feature that will significantly increase the longevity of Ride 5.

The new online features of Race Creator “also include a new tab that shows the most downloaded events, the ability to create and share custom logos for each race and to set events with specific suits, helmets and liveries created by the community with the game editors. Finally, it will be possible to modify the pilot information, such as name and nationality.”

There Riding School, however, is a new game mode that allows you to test yourself on all the Ride 5 tracks: “each track is divided into four sectors, with their specific times to beat and the related medals (bronze, silver, gold) After obtaining at least one bronze medal in each sector, the final challenge is unlocked: a complete lap to complete within the established time.” As you may have understood, this is a mode designed to give players the opportunity to study specific sections of the tracks, so as to improve their times on the track.