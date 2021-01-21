Already when Milestone decided to launch the new game of his motorcycle saga, RIDE 4, he confirmed that this latest installment would take advantage of the new hardware from Sony and Microsoft. The arrival of RIDE 4 enhancements for Xbox Series X / S and Playstation 5 has been made via update including a lot of new features to the game. If before you could already enjoy an important quality, now, Xbox Series X / S and Playstation 5 will go even further.

The first thing is to attend the launch of the RIDE 4 improvements for Xbox Series X / S, for which the Youtube channel Xbox has published a video in which all the news that come to the game are exposed. It is not only about reducing loading times, it also improves the visual result with dynamic resolution at 4K and 60fps.

You have always asked yourself: “What’s next?” It is time to find the answer. # RIDE4 is available for #NextGen. New features, new challenges, new power.

The main difference is that now RIDE 4 can run at 4K and 60fps, not having to choose between one and the other. As the trailer postulates, work has been done so that the recreation of the scenarios, the meteorological effects and the motorcycles, is to a new level. Everything seems to improve significantly, although, there appears to be no trace of the use of Ray Tracing technology for real-time lighting. What if they have improved is the possibility of being able to participate in online races for up to 20 players.

Xbox Series X / S users will face a generous download, over 40GB, which practically reinstalls the game for the next generation. Everything seems to be improving to unleash the passion for speed with one of the most attractive games from last year’s release catalog in the driving genre. A large catalog of renewed motorcycles, circuits and physics for immersive driving sensations.

RIDE 4 is available for Xbox consoles and Playstation, as well as on PC.