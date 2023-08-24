Military actually stands for uniform and uniform look. But the Bundeswehr simply cannot get a grip on this detail.

Actually, everything should be clear with the “Instructions on wearing service uniforms in the army” of May 27, 2015. The army inspector at the time, Bruno Kasdorf, found it too colorful in the troops, especially with the gray uniforms. For decades, Fifty Shades of Gray ruled in the army. “My intention is that the army’s professionalism is also reflected in its visible appearance.” And so the three-star general ordered under the file number 25-08-00 that the troops should line up in a uniform “army grey”.

Nothing should be left to chance or the whims of private tailors, which is why the tone was precisely defined in the instructions: “Army gray” like “Basalt gray” according to the RAL 7012 color standard . As a fabric color, however, it proved difficult. Because said “basalt gray” according to RAL 7012 is a dark anthracite gray, which does not come close to the required “army gray”, which is in the most recent “dress code for the soldiers of the Bundeswehr” (A1-2630/0-9802, version 2.8 from March 2023). The service jackets, which are available off the shelf in the BW clothing management shops, are a much lighter grey.

Service jackets in the paint color of submarines

Which begs the question: what gray are we talking about? The answer is complicated. There are so-called technical delivery regulations (TL) for ordering suit fabrics, published by the Federal Office for Equipment, Information Technology and Use of the Armed Forces (BAAINBw). These are publicly available and date from 2009, i.e. before the directive. There the tone for the service jackets is given as “light gray” (TL-8405-0129). Upon request from the BAAINBw, however, these TL are no longer valid (but are still online). In the now valid TL (version 8305-0285) the color “army gray” now stands for the service suit – without the provision RAL 7012 (basalt grey).

So what is “army gray”? The dark hue according to the instructions of the army inspector at the time – which have never been revoked? Or the obviously lighter one that can be found in Bundeswehr shops? The BAAINBw wants to dispel the suspicion that the new “Army Gray” may have defied an instruction: “Following the instruction, cooperation between the Army Command, Center for Internal Management, BAAINBw and the Military Research Institute for Materials and Operating Materials of the Hue specified by the CIELAB color system”. There is no “army gray” in this common color system, which is also used for fabrics. But there is a “pearl gabardine (pique)” that – according to BAAINBw – is the new “army gray”. This is also what is written in the valid TL, which – so the suspicion goes – was secretly changed and cannot be found online. Also not for potential suppliers of the Bundeswehr.

RAL 7012 is perceived as too dark

Kathrin Schlueter is one who knows her way around the confusion of colors. The art historian and lawyer, married to an Admiral staff officer, founded the company “Schlueter Uniformen” in 2017. Since that time, her company has made over 6,000 custom made uniform jackets. “Most of the soldiers who come to us are unsure what the right gray is.”

Many feel that the different color names are not conclusive. Kathrin Schlueter can understand that. When she founded the company, she had put a lot of thought into the RAL tone and the seemingly existing contradictions to the gray tone. In her collection there is both a “light grey”, which is similar to the gray tone currently supplied for work, and the gray tone RAL 7012, which some people find too dark – as in the directive from 2015 – which is preferred by their customers. “I can’t just ignore the instruction, even if it doesn’t seem to have been implemented to this day.” What Kathrin Schlueter asks herself to this day: “What is the correct color definition of army grey?”

Army gray undefined to this day

The BAAINBw has another explanation for the different shades of gray: It can happen “that clothing from older production years is given out for reasons of economy. This may explain why uniforms are still issued in a different shade of grey.” An annoyance, as the former army inspector Bruno Kasdorf wrote: “From January 1, 2019, only the service jacket, basalt gray (RAL 7012), must be worn. I expect that the directive will be implemented and that it will be reinforced by personal example from all supervisors with managerial responsibility.”

Incidentally, one of Kasdorf’s predecessors as army inspector, Johannes Poeppel, failed more than 40 years ago in his attempt to find a uniform “army grey”. In the instruction – which by the way was never repealed – under file number Fü HI 3 – AZ 49-01-00 of April 30, 1980, he ordered an “official army grey”: is guaranteed.”

But maybe you have to see it as pragmatically as the former Inspector General Eberhard Zorn did. Depending on the occasion, he wore service jackets in both “Kasdorf gray” and “light gray”. The current General Inspector Carsten Breuer, on the other hand, has only been seen in “light gray” so far. Or “Army Grey”. Or “pearl gabardine (pique)”.