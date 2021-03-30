Melania and Donald Trump have been married for more than 15 years. There is always speculation about a divorce. The most important details should already have been negotiated.

Munich – Donald Trump wears his heart on his tongue. This was made abundantly clear during his four years as US President. Its direct nature does not necessarily facilitate political negotiations. But the interlocutor usually knows exactly where he is.

Trump’s wife Melania, on the other hand, puzzles many observers even after many years in public. Mostly she stayed in the background during her time as First Lady. Their statements were rare. It was even said that she hated her time in the White House. And not even because of her husband’s unbridled power.

Melania and Donald Trump: Rumors of divorce immediately after the end of office are not confirmed

In the last few weeks before the handover to Joe Biden, there was wild speculation about whether Melania would give Donald the slip right after leaving Washington. But even more than two months later, she lives – now much more withdrawn – by his side. Now in the luxury resort of Mar-a-Lago in Florida. Where Trump allegedly wants to get his political career going again for a return to the highest office in the United States.

Far from unlikely that Melania would be by his side in this case too. She should have made provisions for the worst case scenario. In the first few months of Trump’s presidency, she used the opportunity to renegotiate the marriage contract. So wrote the journalist Mary Jordan from the Washington Post in a book about Melania.

Knows what she wants – and leaves the public in the dark: Melania Trump has long been considered a mystery. © SAUL LOEB / afp

Melania and Donald Trump: Will you win $ 68 million in a divorce?

Their son Barron was given as the official reason for their late move from New York to the White House. The youngster should finish the school year he started in the Big Apple. US lawyers estimate that Melania has secured a sum of 68 million US dollars, or around 57.5 million euros, in the event of a divorce.

And she also thought of her offspring: Barron should be offered the same career opportunities as the other Trump children Donald Jr., Ivanka, Eric and Tiffany. In addition, he should not be neglected in the case of the death of the famous father, and reap a fair share of the inheritance.

Video: Donald Trump apparently wanted to date Lady Di

Melania and Donald Trump: US experts currently see no signs of an end to the marriage

Melania is expected to have sole custody, but Donald will be able to visit his youngest son when he’s around. It is not known whether she would be able to dust off real estate like Trump’s first wife Ivana in the event of a divorce. But all the speculations seem to be idle anyway: After all, US experts currently see no signs that the couple could split up anytime soon.

Maybe Melania is enjoying her new family life too much as a private woman away from the limelight. Knowing that she has a greater influence on her husband than even his closest advisers. It is rumored that in the first few months of Trump’s tenure, the First Lady from his camp was urged to comply as quickly as possible in order to contain the President’s whims.

Even in the three and a half years together in the power center, she is said to have defied him. As it should be in a successful marriage. Melania seems to want to continue to do her part. After all, she has been married to Trump longer than his two former wives, Ivana and Marla. (mg)