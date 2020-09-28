Ranbir Kapoor is celebrating his 38th birthday on 28 September today. This will be the first birthday, when his father Rishi Kapoor is not in this world to wish him. Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddima has wished her brother a birthday through social media and he has also included Rishi Kapoor in this wish.

Riddhima has shared collage photos of many of Ranbir’s best photographs, in which many more family members are seen. Ranbir and Riddhima’s father Rishi Kapoor are also seen in some pictures. With the collage of these pictures, Riddhima wrote in the caption, ‘Happiest bday AWESOMENESS! Lots of love to you. ‘



Today, Raj Kapoor’s daughter and Ranbir Kapoor’s aunt Reema Jain also have a birthday. Riddhima has also shared some of her old pictures with Reema Jain and has written a lot of love for him, wishing him a birthday.

Talking about the workfront, Ranbir’s next film is Brahmastra, in which his girlfriend Alia Bhatt Bhai will be seen. Apart from these two, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Akkineni Nagarjuna are also in important roles in this film. It is being said that the film will be released on 4 December this year.