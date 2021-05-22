It could not be. The Ricoteño Blas Cantó, national representative in the return of Eurovision after the suspension of 2020, failed to end Spain’s streak of disappointing results at the festival with his song ‘I’m going to stay.’ His exciting performance, a tribute to his grandmother who died of coronavirus, did not convince the ‘eurofans’ and the Murcian finished in the penultimate position.

Italy, with the band Måneskin and his song ‘Zitti e buoni’, stood up with the long-awaited crystal microphone that validated him as great winners of the musical contest. His success was possible thanks to the first position in the televoting (524 points in total), which allowed him to surpass Switzerland and France.

In the first half of the voting, in which the juries of each country are pronounced, only two awarded points to Blas Cantó. We had to wait until the twelfth to add the first points to the Spanish box. It was the United Kingdom, which gave the Ricoteño its first two units. Subsequently, Bulgaria gave four more. That first part ended with Spain in the penultimate place (24 of 26) with six points, as the gala would end, since the public vote did not add one more point to the result of Blas Cantó. The same happened to the last two countries, Germany and the United Kingdom.

Therefore, Spain prolongs its bad dynamics in the European festival. It has already chained six editions in a row outside the top twenty positions. The best performance in recent years was carried out precisely by a Murcian, Ruth Lorenzo, who finished tenth with 74 points in the first participation of an artist from the Region of Murcia.

The Ricoteño Blas Cantó, who stayed away from that place, was the thirteenth to act this Saturday night. A giant moon, 6 meters in diameter, and that was descending throughout the performance was the most characteristic of its staging, simple to leave the leading role to the voice of Blas Cantó. Its organization was led by the Austrian Marvin Dietmann, who also guided Conchita Wurst, the winner in Copenhagen in 2014. The satellite captures the message of the song, as it accompanies Blas Cantó «on his journey through the sky and in his dialogue with one of the most loved ones in his life “, according to those responsible.

Blas Cantó, who began his performance singing a cappella, ended up visibly moved. During the 3 minutes that the performance lasted, the broadcast used 36 shots of long transitions with 24 cameras, including a hot head, a cablecam and two steady. Previously, in the presentation video, he was accompanied by his two Pomeranians, he recalled his time at Eurojunior and several personal images of the artist were shown. Among them, with his grandmother, to whom he dedicated the song.

The Murcian had the support of his countrymen from a distance: the ricoteños turned upside down and followed the broadcast from a giant screen placed in the town. A festive day, regardless of the outcome, for Ricoteños. Many flags of Spain and t-shirts designed for the occasion to cheer the artist on such a special night.