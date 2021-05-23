Blas Cantó did not lack the encouragement and encouragement of his Ricote neighbors during his performance last night at the Eurovision Song Contest. Dozens of ricoteños gathered in the Huerto de Celestino park, where the city council installed a giant screen to follow the interpretation of the Spanish representative. Among the attendees, and sitting in the front row, was her mother.

The singer’s followers carried flags of Spain and many of them even wore T-shirts with his image

Blas Cantó represented Spain at Eurovision this Saturday with an exciting interpretation of his song ‘I’m going to stay’, a tribute to his grandmother who died from coronavirus. He performed in the thirteenth position of the night in Rotterdam, where the return of the festival is celebrated after the suspension of the 2020 edition due to the pandemic.

A giant moon, 6 meters in diameter, and that was descending throughout the performance was the most characteristic of the simple staging to leave the leading role to the voice of Blas Cantó.

The man from Ricoteño, who began his performance singing a cappella, ended up visibly moved. During the three minutes that the performance lasted, the broadcast used 36 shots of long transitions with 24 cameras. Previously, in the presentation video, Cantó was accompanied by his two Pomeranians, he recalled his time at Eurojunior and several personal images of the artist were shown. Among them, with his grandmother, to whom he dedicated the song.

The “magical” scenography, as Blas Cantó himself had anticipated this week, was followed from the same Ahoy Arena stadium in Rotterdam by 3,500 people, due to the imitation of capacity imposed by the Covid-19.