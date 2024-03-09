Rico Verhoeven won the eight-man tournament for heavyweights of Glory (the Grand Prix). He successively eliminated Sofian Laïdouni, Nabil Khachab and Levi Rigters in the final and takes home 500,000 dollars. The evening was upset by Jamal Ben Saddik, who entered the ring after the semi-final and launched a kick in the direction of 'The King of Kickboxing'.

#Rico #Verhoeven #winner #Glory #Grand #Prix #tumultuous #evening #39Very #big #icing #cake39