Since then, the Dutch kickboxer has not been in action. ,,I am okay. But the doctors have advised me to slow down,” Verhoeven told Humberto on Sunday evening. “There is still a thickening. To avoid complications, it is not wise to step into the ring with this injury now.”

His return will be on October 29 at a special event in Ahoy Rotterdam, called Hit It† It is a new sports and entertainment show in which Verhoeven himself is the driving force. It won’t be a title fight, but the intention is that he will meet an opponent of size.

,,It will be the first time that I will fight again after my injury. And it will probably also be my only match of the year.” This will take place in a special atmosphere. “We are going to set up a brand new event in which sports and live entertainment are intertwined. Sports, show and interaction with the public must be central.” See also Hit-and-run at Belgian carnival kills 6, injures 26

