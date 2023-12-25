End of year seriesKickboxing champion Rico Verhoeven (34) has been at the top at Glory for about ten years now. Many doors steadily opened in that decade, but he also had to deal with the dark side of his success and fame. “The line between when something is a joke and when people feel attacked is blurring.”
Tim Reedijk
Latest update:
08:42
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Rico #Verhoeven #agreement #children #39Then #people #accept #reject #them39
Leave a Reply