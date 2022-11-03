In the absence of top scorer Erling Haaland, who is recovering from an injury, Argentine striker Julian Alvarez and Algerian winger Riyad Mahrez gave an impressive performance and scored a goal, but the young Louis was the most prominent in the match..

City secured the top of Group G, and Seville finished third before today’s match, which prompted City coach Pep Guardiola to make seven changes to his starting lineup, and right-back Luis (17) did not miss the opportunity he got at the Etihad Stadium and scored the net..

Seville advanced in the 31st minute with a goal by Rafa Mir with a neat header past City’s reserve goalkeeper Stefan Ortega, while the host struggled to appear well against the Spanish team..

Guardiola fired Jack Grealish at halftime and pushed Brodri to change the performance of the team that extended its unbeaten run in the Champions League to 23 games..

But Luis, who started the match alongside 20-year-old Cole Palmer, equalized in the 52nd minute when he fired a right-footed shot, using a pass from Alvarez, to put the ball past Moroccan Yassine Bounou, the Seville goalkeeper..

Louis became the youngest player to score a goal in his first match in the Champions League at the age of 17 years and 346 days, while the previous record was in the name of Karim Benzema at the age of 17 years and 352 days with Olympique Lyonnais..

“What a goal,” Guardiola said. “He’s a great player, very smart. He understands everything. He scored an amazing goal and put in a really great performance.”.

“The players tried in the first half. The second was better and we scored really good goals. I’m happy for everyone“.

Alvarez, who started his fourth consecutive Champions League game, was arguably City’s best player.

The 22-year-old former River Plate player added the second goal in the 73rd minute when he dribbled past goalkeeper Bono and hit the ceiling of the goal after a superb pass from substitute Kevin De Bruyne..

With City’s dominance, Mahrez decided the victory with a superb touch from another pass from Alvarez.

City topped the group with 14 points, and Borussia Dortmund advanced to the last 16 after finishing second with nine points.