The singer Ricky Trevitazo He was invited to the program “Send whoever is in charge” on the last Friday, June 16, to talk about his role as a father. The former Skándalo vocalist arrived on set accompanied by his eldest son Sebastian, whom he presented for the first time in front of cameras. After seeing the heir to the interpreter of “Colegiala”, the hosts María Pía Copello and ‘Carlota’ were surprised. However, the child ex-animator did not hesitate to praise him.

“Have you noticed? Sebastián is taller, more handsome, he has temper, I see projection in him. I mean, it’s something else, something else. You have to be honest,” he said. copello. Given this, Trevitazo commented: “María Pía, what are you insinuating?” “It is that our children have to overcome us. They have to be better than the parents. Rather, be proud of everything I say,” the presenter concluded.

