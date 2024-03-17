John Cena has become a trend for a funny scene 'Ricky Stanicky', a comedy film that promises to make you laugh out loud. This film not only features as its protagonist the former wrestler who showed off naked in the last edition of the 2024 Oscars, since it also Zac Efron is part of this entertaining production.

The comedy 'Ricky Stanicky' has reached the screens and fans of John Cena and Zac Efron They are eager to see this movie. We invite you to read this note in which we detail everything about this production that is available on a popular streaming platform.

Watch the trailer for 'Ricky Stanicky' HERE

What is the plot of 'Ricky Stanicky'?

'Ricky Stanicky' follows the story of three colleagues who, since childhood, have created an imaginary friend named Ricky Stanicky. This fictional character has become the perfect excuse to escape from his responsibilities and the option to blame him for all his antics. However, as they grow up, the friends are caught in an unexpected situation when they are forced to introduce Ricky Stanicky in person. How will they resolve this mess? The film promises comic moments and uncomfortable situations as the protagonists try to maintain their farce.

Where can I watch 'Ricky Stanicky'?

The movie 'Ricky Stanicky' is available onAmazon Prime Video. If you are a subscriber to this streaming platform, you can enjoy the adventures of these friends and their imaginary companion from the comfort of your home. Prepare the popcorn and immerse yourself in this comedy full of tangles!

How can I watch 'Ricky Stanicky'?

To watch 'Ricky Stanicky', simply log in to your account.Amazon Prime Videoand search for the movie in its catalog. If you are not yet a member, you can register and take advantage of the free trial to watch this film and other exclusive productions.

What do the critics say about 'Ricky Stanicky'?

Criticism has been varied regarding 'Ricky Stanicky'. Some praise the performances of John Cena and Zac Efron, while others consider that the film fails to stand out in the comedy genre. Although it has funny moments, overall it doesn't reach the level of director Peter Farrelly's other works. However, if you're a fan of light comedies and comedic situations, it could be an entertaining option for a relaxing afternoon.

Cast of 'Ricky Stanicky'

Zac Efron as Dean

John Cena as Ricky Stanicky (Rod)

Andrew Santino as J.T.

Jermaine Fowler as Wes

Riley Stiles as Young Dean

Oscar Wilson as young J.T.

Gaius Nolan as Young Wes

Brian Jarvis

Jackie Flynn

Kevin Flynn

Jasmine Anders

Lex Scott Davis

Erin

Stan Grant

Dieu Vieil Mbelo

Alieu Chol

Cinwel Bowl

Louis Ecaldre

Samson Madu

Takudzwa Matsatsa.

'Ricky Stanicky' is the new Amazon Prime Video movie. Photo: capture from Amazon Prime Video

