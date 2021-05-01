Ricky Santos and your partner Lisette Martell they fulfilled one of his biggest dreams. The impersonator of ‘Luis Miguel’ in Yo soy Chile announced, through an emotional publication on social networks, that he married the Peruvian dancer.

Ladies and gentlemen, together with the love of my life we ​​have gotten married. Under Chilean civil law we are husband and wife @martelllisette what we most want is for this moment to come, and let me tell you that I feel the happiest and luckiest man, since I found my perfect and dream woman, “wrote the imitator of ‘ Sol de México ‘on his Instagram profile.

“I love you my wife. Thank you for this moment! The 3, with Ámbar, together for life. Thank you God, thank you to our family members for supporting us so much ”, he concluded.

Ricky Santos’ message was accompanied by a series of photographs, in which he shines next to his daughter’s mother, at the precise moment when they say yes.

Ricky Santos married Peruvian Lisette Martell. Photo: Ricky Santos / Instagram

The artist’s friends and followers were quick to react to the post and expressed their joy for the couple in the comments section. “Congratulations my brothers!” Said Daniela Darcourt. Cumbia singers Jonathan Rojas and Angelo Fukuy also joined in the congratulations.

Ricky Santos married Peruvian Lisette Martell. Photo: Ricky Santos / Instagram

The ex-companions of Ricky Santos in the Peruvian format of Yo soy, were present on the social network and showed that despite the distance, their friendship remains intact. “Bravo! God bless that beautiful couple ”, wrote Oriana Montero (Mon Laferte). “Congratulations!”, Expressed Joaquina Carruitero (Adele) and Carlos Burga (José José).

