The Spanish base of the Minnesota Timberwolves, Ricky Rubio, declared on Friday night to EFE that the referees were not correct in part of the game that his team lost to the Miami Heat by 121-112 and in which the player received a technique.

In addition to Rubio’s, the referees punished the Wolves with four other techniques: one to coach Chris Finch, another to center Karl-Anthony Towns and two to point guard D’Angelo Russell, which led to his expulsion from the game.

After the game, Finch acknowledged that he was “frustrated and angry” with the refereeing performance and that he understood that his players will also show their anger.

Against the Heat, Rubio had another good night, with 16 points, 3 rebounds, 9 assists and 2 steals.

The arbitration action

Once the match was over, Rubio told EFE that although he was not frustrated, the performance of the referees left something to be desired at moments of the match.

“In the end we want to win but we know that there are factors that we cannot control. It has not been the whole game, but there have been times that the referees have not been right in my opinion“Rubio said.

“But in the end, I think whoever you ask, one team or the other will say that they are not happy with the referee. They are things of the game and it has to happen,” he added.

Rubio wanted to take weight off his technique, the first he has received this season and the eleventh of his NBA career.

“I only said to the referee: it is the same foul that you did not whistle at me. That’s all i said“. Rubio added that after the technique he pointed out to the referee that”I’ve been in the league for 10 years and I’ve earned respect. At least give me a warning (before you whistle the technique). Although I understand that the time was not right. I guess I paid the price. “

Anthony Edwards

On the statements of the young promise of the Timberwolves, Anthony Edwards, who on Wednesday confessed to EFE that he was looking forward to traveling to Spain with Rubio and the other Spaniard from the Minnesota team, Juancho Hernangómez, and learning the Spanish language fluently, Ricky He noted that the trip will occur “at some point.”

“With the restrictions that are in place right now, I don’t know if I could come or not. At some point or another we will meet in Spain. He is a player who has a lot of charisma, who wants to learn and is also young and we have a very good relationship, “explained Rubio.

Edwards, the No. 1 in the 2020 draft, is also the strongest candidate right now to clinch the NBA rookie of the year title.