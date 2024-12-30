A lot has changed the life of Ricky Rubio (El Masnou, 1990) in the last 12 months. The Catalan player has gone from leading the FC Barcelona last season in ACB and Euroleague, in what meant his return to the courts after more than a year of professional break, to a reality that seems very far from the fields where he once stood out.

Trying to “take care of his mental health” in recent years, the ex-Azulgrana finds himself currently without equipment and, despite the rumors that have linked him to Badalona Youthit doesn’t seem like we’ll see him back in Spanish basketball anytime soon. However, at 34 years old, Rubio has not yet announced his professional retirement, waiting to regain his enthusiasm for the sport to which he has dedicated his life.

Despite having left the basketball courts behind for the moment, the former NBA player has not left this world and remains completely dedicated to maintain your physique facing a possible return to the floor. A new hobby has now been added to the training that he continues to do daily and his usual time at the gym: running.

Ricky Rubio’s time in his first San Silvestre de El Masnou

This is how we have seen it in the Saint Sylvester from his native municipality, El Masnou, where the Catalan basketball player debuted as a runner on December 26. In this, the 45th edition of the legendary popular race, the oldest in Catalonia, Rubio was encouraged to join the 2,300 participants of the event and surprised those present during the five kilometers which usually extends the route.









Dressed in a Santa hat and the number 1990 (his year of birth), Ricky Rubio set a final time of 24 minutes and 35 seconds when crossing the finish line. Despite this good record and the fact that he is still in shape, the 2019 World Cup MVP assured that his love affair with running does not have much future: «My thing is not to run without a ball in front of me. Some friends from the gym signed up and in the end they messed me up,” explained the athlete, who managed to set a pace of just under 5 minutes per kilometer.

The male winner, for the fourth consecutive edition, was Dmitrijs Serjoginsfrom the La Sansi club, with a time of 14:24. David Campo (14:49) and Marc Guardia (14:50) closed the podium. In the women’s category, the winner was Mercè Sánchezwith a time of 17:02, followed by the Olympic athlete Laura Heredia (17:04) and Rebeca Suárez (17:38).