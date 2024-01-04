Ricky Rubio closes his time in the NBA and now only envisions a return to European basketball if he resumes his professional career. The Spanish point guard, who has remained away from elite competition since he decided to leave the Spanish national team's training camp prior to the World Cup in August to take care of his mental health, has terminated his contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

He thus leaves the NBA franchise in which he has played since 2021 after having previously played for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Utah Jazz and Phoenix Suns during his long career in the best league in the world. As reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, and confirmed shortly after by the El Masnou player in a statement, he has reached an agreement to break the three-year, $18.4 million contract he signed in July 2022, that there remained a season and a half of validity ahead.

The need for the Ohio franchise to make moves in the market to confirm its status as a contender for the top spots in the NBA Eastern Conference and the player's lack of willingness to return to the court immediately have precipitated this termination of the contract. contract, which poses a hypothetical return to European basketball once Ricky Rubio is ready to focus on basketball again.

«I wanted to post this message today because my NBA career has come to an end. It all started in June 2009, on draft night in New York. What a dream. After playing twelve years in the league, with all its ups and downs, I have accumulated many good memories and great relationships. Minnesota, Utah, Phoenix and Cleveland. Wow. Thank you! », He reveals in a statement in which he delves into his current situation, although he does not propose an immediate return to the courts.

«July 30 was one of the hardest nights of my life. My mind went to a dark place. One day when the time is right, I would love to share my entire experience with all of you so I can help others who are going through similar situations. Until then, I would like to keep it private out of respect for my family and myself as I am still working on my mental health. But I am proud to say that I am doing much better and improving every day,” deepens Ricky Rubio, who leaves the door open to a hypothetical future return to the Old Continent, where the child prodigy shone at Joventut de Badalona between 2005 and 2009 before to dominate in Xavi Pascual's Barça that won the second Euroleague in the history of the Barça club in 2010.