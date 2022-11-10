Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The Japanese Riki Nakaya (33 years old), the world judo champion, who is currently visiting the UAE, at the invitation of the Wrestling and Judo Federation, reviewed the experience that brought him to the world in the game, in the presence of a large number of judo players in the Sharjah and Sharjah Self-Defense Sports Clubs.

It is known that Ricky began his show hosted by the Fujairah Martial Arts Club, with the participation of many players from the Fujairah clubs, the Kalba Federation and Khor Fakkan, before concluding it with the training of many players in Sharjah, in coordination with the Sharjah Women’s Sports Foundation, before concluding his visit to the Emirates in the capital, Abu Dhabi.

The training of Sharjah witnessed Mohammed Jassim Sajwani, Assistant Secretary of the Federation, international referee Ahmed Suleiman Al Balushi, Board Member of the Federation, a number of administrators of the two clubs and the Japanese community in the country, and a large presence of judo enthusiasts, where everyone raced to honor the world champion in commemoration of the visit.

A number of national team and club coaches participated in the training, led by the coach of the age group, his Japanese compatriot Ashido Koki, Jaafar Al-Nakhli and Dr. Salam Karim.

The pre-final gathering of the Japanese expert reflected the federation’s continuous interest in providing all that is new in the field of the game, which has reached the world stage and the Olympic Games.

Muhammad Jassim Sajwani conveyed the thanks and appreciation of Muhammad bin Thaloub Al-Dari, President of the Federation, to the Japanese expert, the embassy family, and the Japanese Judo Federation, for this continuous cooperation, as an investment in support of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council for the Federation, in the field of training and development, and the cooperation of the Sharjah Sports Council, and all judo clubs that contributed In the success of the visit, he wished the continuation of these meetings, which represent a lot for the emerging judo players.