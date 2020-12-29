Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting on Tuesday criticized his country’s batsmen for their failure to face the Indian bowlers in the current Test series between India and Australia and said that they should be dismissed to avoid failure. Fear will have to be overcome. India made a resounding comeback by winning by eight wickets in the second Test after an embarrassing defeat in Adelaide. India were bowled out for 36 in their second innings of the first Test.

Ponting told Cricket.com.au that Australia scored 195 (Adelaide) there and 191 and 200 runs here. It is not a Test cricket match batting. And my worry is that it took him a long time to make this run. This is my main issue. He said that the team will have to show a little emotion. They cannot be afraid of being out. He should boldly hit the crease and score runs and he would have to make these runs faster than the rate of 2.5 runs per over.

The veteran batsman said, “He scored at the rate of 2.5 runs per over in Adelaide and here (Melbourne).” He did the same in the last series against India and then he was defeated. I think he needs to look into his way of playing. “India beat the Kangaroo team by eight wickets in Melbourne on Tuesday to equalize 1-1 in the Test series. The third Test match of the series between the two teams is to be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 7.