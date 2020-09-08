Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting said that he and the team’s off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin have the same thinking about running out the batsman of the other end before throwing the ball. Ashwin, who represented Kings XI Punjab last season, dismissed Jos Buttler in a match against Rajasthan Royals. Then his current IPL coach did not support it.

However, the former Australia captain admitted that his and Ashwin’s views on the matter are now the same. Ponting told Cricket.com au, ‘We had a good discussion about this on Podcast when I arrived here. I think we have the same thinking on this matter now. He (Ashwin) feels that he did everything under the rules of the game and he is absolutely right.

Read, Pujara not disappointed with not getting place in IPL, said – Amla not sold

Ponting also found logic in Ashwin’s talk. He said, ‘Ashwin told me what to do if I am bowling the last ball of the IPL, when the opposing team needs two runs to win and the batsman of the other end already starts running? What would you expect from me? ‘



The former batsman said, “There is an argument here as well, but as I told him, I would expect him to stop bowling and ask the batsman to stay in his crease next time instead of bowling.”

Former Australia captain Ponting, however, made it clear that there is no place for ‘cheating’ in the game, which is about the premature exit of the batsman of the other end. Ponting advocated a penalty in this case, saying, “In such a case the matter should not reach there, the batsman should not be cheated by going one or two steps ahead.” There should be some solution to this. I think if they are intentionally leaving their crease then you can impose some kind of run penalty on the batsman.